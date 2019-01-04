Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Belden Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Belden Inc. (“Belden” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BDC). This investigation concerns whether Belden has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 3, 2018, the Company revealed that the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) is conducting an investigation concerning the material weakness reported in its Form 10-K filing for the year ended December 31, 2017. The material weakness concerned Belden’s recognition of certain revenue at one of its businesses.

On this news, the price of Belden shares fell by $5.43, or approximately 9.7%, to close at $50.45 on December 4, 2018.

If you acquired Belden securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005539/en/