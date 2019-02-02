Log in
BELDEN INC. (BDC)
Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Belden Inc.

02/02/2019

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Belden Inc. (“Belden” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BDC). This investigation concerns whether Belden has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 3, 2018, the Company revealed that the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) is conducting an investigation concerning the material weakness reported in its Form 10-K filing for the year ended December 31, 2017. The material weakness concerned Belden’s recognition of certain revenue at one of its businesses.

On this news, the price of Belden shares fell by $5.43, or approximately 9.7%, to close at $50.45 on December 4, 2018.

If you acquired Belden securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 598 M
EBIT 2018 427 M
Net income 2018 203 M
Debt 2018 1 044 M
Yield 2018 0,37%
P/E ratio 2018 8,88
P/E ratio 2019 12,64
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
Capitalization 2 164 M
Chart BELDEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Belden Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELDEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 62,6 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Stroup Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hendrikus Petrus Cornelis Derksen Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
David J. Aldrich Independent Director
Lance C. Balk Independent Director
Bryan C. Cressey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELDEN INC.28.56%2 164
CISCO SYSTEMS9.25%212 839
QUALCOMM-12.99%60 043
NOKIA OYJ7.36%34 858
ERICSSON AB2.93%29 526
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS2.89%19 353
