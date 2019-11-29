Beleave Announces AGM Conference Call Details

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2019) - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTC: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM" or "Meeting") on December 2, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario.

Investors and stakeholders are invited to participate in-person or by phone using the information below:

PARTICIPANT TELEPHONE NUMBERS



Call Date: December 2, 2019

Call Start Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)



Callers should dial in 5 - 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join the Beleave call.

Participant Number (North American Toll Free): 1 (800) 319-4610

Participant Number (Standard International Access): +1 (604) 638-5340

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY



Replay available for one month after call date.

Canada/USA Toll Free: 1 (855) 669-9658

International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088

Replay Access Code: 3915

IN-PERSON ATTENDANCE



Date: December 2, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Location: Bennett Jones LLP, 1 First Canadian Place, Suite 3400, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1A4

ABOUT BELEAVE INC.

Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully licenced to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives.

Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused products, oils, vape pens, and other novel cannabis delivery methods for 2019. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner.

Investor Relations Contact:



Kevin Keagan

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 1 (647) 449 - 7352

Email: kkeagan@beleave.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50243