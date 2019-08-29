Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Beleave Inc    BE   CA0775611084

BELEAVE INC

(BE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beleave Announces LOI for Leaseback of London Production Facility and Sale of Lloydminster Retail Space

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 08:50am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2019) - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTCQX: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent (the "LOI") on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, to negotiate, in good faith, with a private purchaser (the "Purchaser") to sell the Company's London, Ontario cultivation facility. Beleave will lease back 50 percent of the property after the sale is finalized to continue using the facility for cannabis production. Beleave is also announcing the sale of its Saskatchewan retail store in Lloydminster.

London Facility Leaseback Details

The London facility has 250,000 sq ft of greenhouse space and 85 acres of land in London, Ontario. Beleave will earn a total $7 Million CAD for the sale of the property, with an initial cash payment of $3 Million CAD to be paid once the deal is finalized.

After completion of the sale, the Company will continue to run production from half of the facility that will be leased back. With a direct line of young cannabis plants, Beleave will be able to dedicate 100 percent of their production space to flowering cannabis. As this growing method does not require mother rooms, and growth cycles can be increased, it is expected that Beleave will be able to produce the same amount of product using only 50 percent of the facility.

Lloydminster Retail Sale Details

The Company has also finalized the sale of their retail location in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan. Beleave sold the location for $2 Million CAD, and the Company is expecting to receive the funds within the next 60 days. The new owners will begin cannabis retail operations in the space in mid-October.

Once both sales are completed, they will generate gross proceeds totaling $9 Million CAD, which the Company will use for debt repayment, the acceleration of the Hamilton Phase 2 expansion, and other growth initiatives.

"We're pleased to announce that we're taking another step forward with our growth strategy," said Beleave CEO, Bill Panagiotakopoulos. "Beleave has established the foundations of a long-term brand built on sustainable production processes of flower and oils, with derivatives and concentrates on the horizon. Freeing up this capital will allow investments in R&D and increase the speed of our Hamilton Phase 2 expansion."

Beleave looks forward to providing further updates to the market as the negotiations are finalized and developments occur.

ABOUT BELEAVE INC.

Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully-licenced to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives.

Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused products, oils, vape pens, and other novel cannabis delivery methods for 2019. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner. Through its majority ownership of Procannmed S.A.S., Beleave is fully licensed to cultivate, produce, and extract medical cannabis in Colombia positioning it to capitalize on exports and the expanding Latin American market. The Company has partnered with Canymed GmbH to supply the German market with medical cannabis.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Keagan
Interim Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 1 (647) 449 - 7352
Email: kkeagan@beleave.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47387


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BELEAVE INC
08:50aBeleave Announces LOI for Leaseback of London Production Facility and Sale of..
NE
08/23Beleave Provides Bi-Weekly Default Status Report
NE
08/13Beleave's New Research License Allows for Further Optimization of Cannabinoid..
NE
08/12BELEAVE : Announces Sale of Popular Blue Dream Strain
AQ
08/09Beleave Announces Sale of Popular Blue Dream Strain
NE
08/08Beleave Granted Management Cease Trade Order
NE
08/08BELEAVE : IIROC Trade Resumption - BE
AQ
08/07Beleave Announces Non-Binding LOI with TerraFarma Inc.
NE
07/30BELEAVE : Announces Delay in Filing of Audited Financials
AQ
07/30BELEAVE : IIROC Trading Halt - BE
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 31,4 M
Chart BELEAVE INC
Duration : Period :
Beleave Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,07  CAD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew T. Wnek Chief Executive Officer
Bojan Krasic President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Vasilios Panagiotakopoulos Executive Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Roger Ferreira Director & Chief Science Officer
Mark Heselton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELEAVE INC-35.00%24
GILEAD SCIENCES1.74%80 597
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.57%45 840
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-22.99%31 474
GENMAB27.68%13 168
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.37.14%8 917
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group