BELEAVE INC.

BELEAVE INC.

(BE)
  Report  
10/29 03:24:53 pm
0.035 CAD   +27.27%
06:00pBeleave Appoints Jeannette VanderMarel to Board of Directors
NE
10/28Beleave Appoints Jeannette VanderMarel Chief Executive Officer
NE
09/23BELEAVE : Provides Bi-Weekly Default Status Update
AQ
Beleave Appoints Jeannette VanderMarel to Board of Directors

10/29/2019 | 06:00pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2019) - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTC: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce updates to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), taking effect today. The Company has elected newly appointed Beleave CEO Jeannette VanderMarel to the Board.

"I look forward to working with my other Board members as we move towards Beleave's next phase of growth and market leadership," commented Ms. VanderMarel. "Beleave is an excellent company with tremendous value creation opportunities on the horizon. Our board and management team are committed to achieving outstanding performance and maximizing shareholder value."

Ms. VanderMarel will be replacing Amy Nederlander and James Wasserstrom, who stepped down from the Board on October 23rdand October 28th respectively. Beleave's other Directors consist of Kevin Keagan, Vasilios (Bill) Panagiotakopoulos, Andrew Steane, and Roger Ferreira.

About Jeannette VanderMarel

As an early mover in the Canadian cannabis industry, Jeannette VanderMarel was the Co-CEO of 48 North Cannabis, Co-Founder and President of Good & Green, and Co-Founder of The Green Organic Dutchman. Motivated by her first-hand experience, she has a strong passion for, and commitment to, the cannabis industry, recognizing the opportunity cannabis presents to improve patients' lives, combat the growing reliance on opiates, and improve wellness and health by offering new and innovative treatment alternatives.

Ms. VanderMarel is a certified CNCCP(C) through the Canadian Nurses Association, registered nurse, popular keynote speaker, and makes frequent TV and print media appearances as she shares her thoughts and knowledge on cannabis-related news.

ABOUT BELEAVE INC.
Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully licensed to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives.

Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused products, oils, vape pens, and other novel cannabis delivery methods for 2019. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner. The Company has partnered with Canymed GmbH to supply the German market with medical cannabis.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Keagan
Interim Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 1 (647) 449 - 7352
Email: kkeagan@beleave.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49248


© Newsfilecorp 2019
