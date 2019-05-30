Beleave Expands Product Line with New Beleave-Branded Product Shipped to the OCS

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2019) - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTCQX: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has fulfilled its first shipment of a new Beleave-branded product line for the recreational market. The purchase order was placed by the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS").

San Fernando Valley, the initial strain to be sold under the new Beleave recreational label, marks the first time Beleave has marketed recreational cannabis under its own brand. Since cannabis legalization in Canada last October, Beleave has marketed its recreational line under the Company's Seven Oaks label, which performed extremely well.

"We're strengthening our retail position in the Canadian recreational cannabis market. Our customers love our products and the positive feedback has been overwhelming. This new line is meant to show our customers, and the market, the best of Beleave," said Beleave CEO Bill Panagiotakopoulos. "San Fernando Valley is just the beginning as we're looking to expand this product line with even more strains in the future."

San Fernando Valley is a particularly smart choice to launch the new label. It has an energetic profile and was bred to provide a more cerebral experience. The bud has light green flowers with sparkling trichomes and a citrus aroma, reminiscent of fruity candy. San Fernando Valley is a relative of OG Kush and a parent of SFV OG.

"Beleave is passionate about innovation and we're developing some amazing products of incredible quality," added Mr. Panagiotakopoulos. "Our team is excited for this new line to hit the shelves. We're proud of our place amongst our peers."

San Fernando Valley by Beleave will be sold in 3.5g pouches through the OCS online store. It is expected to be available for customers to order by mid-June 2019. Beleave looks forward to providing more information about the expanded line of products and distribution agreements as developments occur.

ABOUT BELEAVE INC.

Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully-licenced to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives.

Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused products, oils, vape pens, and other novel cannabis delivery methods for 2019. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner. Through its majority ownership of Procannmed S.A.S., Beleave is fully licensed to cultivate, produce, and extract medical cannabis in Colombia positioning it to capitalize on exports and the expanding Latin American market. The Company has partnered with Canymed GmbH to supply the German market with medical cannabis.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kevin Keagan

Chief Communications Officer

Phone : 1 (647) 449 - 7352

Email : kkeagan@beleave.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45157