Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Beleave Inc    BE   CA0775611084

BELEAVE INC

(BE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/20 03:59:49 pm
0.045 CAD   -10.00%
05:20pBeleave Provides Bi-Weekly Default Status Update
NE
09/19Beleave Announces Operational Updates and Q1 2019 Financials Release Date
NE
09/09BELEAVE : Provides Bi-Weekly Default Status Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beleave Provides Bi-Weekly Default Status Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2019) - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTC: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") provides a status update on the management cease trade order (the "MCTO") which was granted by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") last month and the release of its Q1 2019 financials.

Beleave will release its Q1 2019 financial statement by Monday, September 30, 2019. The Company made an extension request to the OSC to postpone the release of its Q1 2019 financial statements, originally due August 30, 2019, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. With the September 30, 2019 release date set for release, Beleave is meeting its revised deadline in accordance with the delay announcement on September 6, 2019.

Pursuant to the National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), the Company must file bi-weekly default status reports in the form of a news release during the period of the MCTO.

Beleave intends to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in NP 12-203. The Company will also continue to disclose any other material information concerning its affairs and ongoing business activities during this period.

ABOUT BELEAVE INC.

Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully licenced to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives.

Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused products, oils, vape pens, and other novel cannabis delivery methods for 2019. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner. Through its majority ownership of Procannmed S.A.S., Beleave is fully licensed to cultivate, produce, and extract medical cannabis in Colombia positioning it to capitalize on exports and the expanding Latin American market. The Company has partnered with Canymed GmbH to supply the German market with medical cannabis.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kevin Keagan
Interim Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 1 (647) 449 - 7352
Email: kkeagan@beleave.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47999


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BELEAVE INC
05:20pBeleave Provides Bi-Weekly Default Status Update
NE
09/19Beleave Announces Operational Updates and Q1 2019 Financials Release Date
NE
09/09BELEAVE : Provides Bi-Weekly Default Status Update
AQ
09/06Beleave Provides Bi-Weekly Default Status Update
NE
08/29Beleave Announces LOI for Leaseback of London Production Facility and Sale of..
NE
08/23Beleave Provides Bi-Weekly Default Status Report
NE
08/13Beleave's New Research License Allows for Further Optimization of Cannabinoid..
NE
08/12BELEAVE : Announces Sale of Popular Blue Dream Strain
AQ
08/09Beleave Announces Sale of Popular Blue Dream Strain
NE
08/08Beleave Granted Management Cease Trade Order
NE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 24,5 M
Chart BELEAVE INC
Duration : Period :
Beleave Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,05  CAD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew T. Wnek Chief Executive Officer
Bojan Krasic President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Vasilios Panagiotakopoulos Executive Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Roger Ferreira Director & Chief Science Officer
Mark Heselton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELEAVE INC-50.00%18
GILEAD SCIENCES5.45%83 535
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.29%45 274
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-23.39%31 311
GENMAB29.51%13 297
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.42.14%9 295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group