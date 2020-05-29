Log in
Belgravia Announces Appointment of New Director

05/29/2020 | 09:35am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Deena Siblock to the Company's Board of Directors.

Ms. Siblock brings over 20 years of combined experience in corporate governance, regulatory and legal expertise. Ms. Siblock currently serves as Vice President, Corporate Affairs for the Company and has served as Corporate Secretary on the boards of several publicly traded Canadian companies.

Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO, said "The Board of Belgravia Hartford is delighted to appoint Ms. Siblock, due to her background in corporate governance, coupled with her risk management and communications skills, this will positively enhance the Board and the future growth of Belgravia Hartford as it prepares to enter the next chapter."

About Belgravia

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is a publically traded investment holding company which invests in public and private companies in legal jurisdictions and under the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are high risk business ventures and expose shareholders to financial risks.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding planned investment activities & related returns, the timing for completion of research and development activities, the potential value of royalties, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO
Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.
(416) 779-3268
mazodi@blgv.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56802


© Newsfilecorp 2020
