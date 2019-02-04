Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Belimo Holding AG    BEAN   CH0001503199

BELIMO HOLDING AG (BEAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Belimo : Changes in Belimo Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 01:01am EST

BELIMO Holding AG / Changes in Belimo Board of Directors . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Prof. em. Dr. Hans Peter Wehrli, and the member of the Board of Directors, Martin Hess, will retire at the Annual General Meeting in Rapperswil of April 1, 2019.

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting of April 1, 2019, the election of Mr. Patrick Burkhalter as new Chairman. Mr. Burkhalter has been a member of the Board of Directors of the BELIMO Holding AG since 2014.

The group of shareholders Linsi, as published, proposes to the Annual General Meeting of April 1, 2019, the election of Mr. Urban Linsi, residing in Männedorf, Switzerland.


The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative electrical actuator, valve, and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. The Company reported sales of CHF 642 million in 2018 and has over 1,700 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available on the Internet at www.belimo.com.

The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).


Contact Prof. em. Dr. Hans Peter Wehrli Phone +41 43 843 65 12
Agenda Media and Financial Analysts Conference March 11, 2019
  Annual General Meeting 2019 April 1, 2019

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BELIMO Holding AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

BELIMO Holding AG
Brunnenbachstrasse 1 Hinwil Switzerland

ISIN: CH0001503199;
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BELIMO HOLDING AG
01:01aBELIMO : Changes in Belimo Board of Directors
GL
01/29BELIMO : Louis Scheidegger to become Member of the Group Executive Committee of ..
GL
01/24BELIMO : successfully drives growth strategy
GL
01/21BELIMO HOLDING AG : annual sales release
01/09BELIMO : Optimum Energy and Belimo Automation Technology Licensing Deal Advances..
AQ
2018BELIMO : First half-year with strong sales growth
PU
2018BELIMO HOLDING AG : First half-year with strong sales growth
GL
2018BELIMO HOLDING AG : First half-year with strong sales growth
AQ
2018BELIMO HOLDING AG : half-yearly earnings release
2018BELIMO HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 640 M
EBIT 2018 108 M
Net income 2018 88,5 M
Finance 2018 142 M
Yield 2018 2,19%
P/E ratio 2018 30,42
P/E ratio 2019 27,91
EV / Sales 2018 3,98x
EV / Sales 2019 3,67x
Capitalization 2 688 M
Chart BELIMO HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Belimo Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIMO HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4 386  CHF
Spread / Average Target 0,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars van der Haegen Chief Executive Officer
Hans Peter Wehrli Chairman
Markus Schurch Chief Financial Officer
Martin Hess Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Zwyssig Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELIMO HOLDING AG10.91%2 698
FANUC CORP16.49%34 883
ATLAS COPCO13.63%31 614
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES9.65%30 226
INGERSOLL-RAND10.80%24 831
SMC CORP12.62%22 340
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.