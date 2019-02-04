Belimo : Changes in Belimo Board of Directors

BELIMO Holding AG / Changes in Belimo Board of Directors . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Prof. em. Dr. Hans Peter Wehrli, and the member of the Board of Directors, Martin Hess, will retire at the Annual General Meeting in Rapperswil of April 1, 2019.

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting of April 1, 2019, the election of Mr. Patrick Burkhalter as new Chairman. Mr. Burkhalter has been a member of the Board of Directors of the BELIMO Holding AG since 2014.

The group of shareholders Linsi, as published, proposes to the Annual General Meeting of April 1, 2019, the election of Mr. Urban Linsi, residing in Männedorf, Switzerland.

The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative electrical actuator, valve, and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. The Company reported sales of CHF 642 million in 2018 and has over 1,700 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available on the Internet at www.belimo.com. The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).

Contact Prof. em. Dr. Hans Peter Wehrli Phone +41 43 843 65 12 Agenda Media and Financial Analysts Conference March 11, 2019 Annual General Meeting 2019 April 1, 2019

