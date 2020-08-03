Log in
Belimo Holding AG: Delivering Strong Performance Thanks to High Product Availability

08/03/2020 | 01:05am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Belimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Belimo Holding AG: Delivering Strong Performance Thanks to High Product Availability

03-Aug-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hinwil (Switzerland), EMBARGOED UNTIL August 3, 2020, 07:00 a.m. CET

Press Release of the Belimo Group

Belimo: Delivering Strong Performance Thanks to High Product Availability

In the face of an unprecedented crisis, Belimo managed remarkably well in the first half-year of 2020. The Company was able to maintain superior service levels and high product availability throughout the COVID-19-pandemic.

Overall, sales in the first half-year of 2020 declined by 5.6 percent to CHF 335.5 million. In local currencies, the Company saw sales contract by 1.4 percent. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) decreased to CHF 55.4 million (2019: CHF 67.0 million). The EBIT margin amounted to 16.5 percent (18.9 percent), with adverse currency effects among the factors contributing to the margin decrease. The bottom line is a net income of CHF 41.2 million (CHF 53.3 million) and earnings per share of CHF 67.11 (CHF 86.60) were achieved. Belimo generated a free cash flow of CHF 38.8 million (CHF 26.0 million). Net liquidity was CHF 103.1 million at the end of June 2020, and the equity ratio was 79.7 percent. Tactical measures have been implemented to mitigate the short-term financial impact.

Europe. Belimo registered strong sales in northern European countries in the first quarter, especially in Russia, Poland, and the United Kingdom as well as in Germany. Several factors contributed to this momentum, notably market share gains, as Belimo was able to maintain a stable supply chain throughout the crisis. In the second quarter, however, sales started to decline, primarily in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, and Spain. After the lockdown measures were eased, demand started recovering throughout Europe in June.

Americas. Belimo registered a good first quarter for the US and Canada that outperformed the above-average first quarter of the previous year. Substantial volume in the OEM business from data centers contributed noticeably and continued to do so throughout the pandemic, partly compensating for COVID-19 related losses. Non-residential construction suffered from COVID-19 measures in regard to service and maintenance interventions in existing buildings that were kept to a minimum. It is only in June that construction sites have started to open amid an easing of government measures across most of the region. As a result, sales volumes showed an uptick towards the end of the first half of the year.

Asia? Pacific. HVAC construction output in the Asia Pacific market region started well in 2020 until the full lockdown over a prolonged Chinese New Year brought the Chinese market to a standstill. In February and March, the Chinese market rapidly focused on essential services such as hospitals, government infrastructure, and transportation projects as well as investments in data centers. Other governments were quick to follow the Chinese example with stimulus packages provided for public infrastructure. In April and May, major Chinese cities and second-tier cities went back to business as usual with the opening of construction sites. Belimo sales in China grew positively from April through June because of demand from healthcare, railway/metro stations, and data centers. In India and Malaysia, the lockdowns persisted.

Net Sales by Market Regions

in CHF 1,000 1st half
2020		 % Growth
in local
currencies in %		 1st half
2019		 %
Europe 166,026 49 2.3 170,251 48
Americas 130,353 39 -5.1 142,153 40
Asia Pacific 39,116 12 -3.5 42,826 12
Group 335,495 100 -1.4 355,229 100

Net Sales by Applications

in CHF 1,000 1st half
2020		 % Growth
in local
currencies in %		 1st half
2019		 %
Air 187,184 56 -0.8 197,118 55
Water 148,311 44 -2.1 158,111 45
Total 335,495 100 -1.4 355,229 100
 

Outlook. Once measures related to the pandemic start to be eased, Belimo expects the business environment to normalize in the second half of 2020 and market conditions to generally improve. In Europe, Belimo is optimistic that sales will pick up during the summer months as the order backlog remains solid. In the Americas market region, Belimo anticipates pent-up demand for delayed projects to drive volume in the second half of the year. For the Asia Pacific market region, Belimo sees a robust project pipeline and expects further market share gains based on strategic growth initiatives. Overall, revenues in the second half of 2020 are expected to be on par with the previous year, provided that measures to combat the pandemic are further relaxed. Exchange rate fluctuations are likely to weigh on profitability. Despite the economic contraction, Belimo continues to allocate significant resources to its long-term strategic initiatives and related R&D activities.


Key Figures of the Belimo Group

in CHF 1,000 (unless indicated otherwise) 1st half
2020		 1st half
2019 restated 1)		 Change
in %
Net sales 335,495 355,229 -5.6
Operating income (EBIT)

in percent of net sales		 55,417

16.5%		 66,966

18.9%		 -17.2
Net income

in percent of net sales		 41,203

12.3%		 53,255

15.0%		 -22.6
Cash flow from operating activities

in percent of net sales		 50,780

15.1%		 52,979

14.9%		 -4.1
Free cash flow

in percent of net sales		 38,806

11.6%		 25,974

7.3%		 49.4
Earnings per share, in CHF 67.11 86.60 -22.5
Cash effective investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 12,082 17,388 -30.5
Number of employees

(FTEs, six-month average)		 1,816 1,663 9.2

1) Restatement of non-current employee benefits

The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative electrical actuator, valve, and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. The Company reported sales of CHF 693 million in 2019 and has approximately 1,900 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.belimo.com. The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).

Link to the Semiannual Report 2020: www.belimo.com/financial-reports
Link to the definitions of Alternative Performance Measures: www.belimo.com/financial-summary
 
Contact   Dr. Markus Schürch, CFO
Gérard Moinat, IRO		   +41 43 843 65 01
+41 43 843 63 80
         
Agenda   Publication of Sales 2020   January 21, 2021
    Publication of Annual Report 2020 /
Media and Financial Analysts Conference		   March 8, 2021
    Annual General Meeting 2021   March 29, 2021
 

 


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Belimo Holding AG
Brunnenbachstrasse 1
8340 Hinwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 843 63 80
Fax: +41 43 843 62 41
E-mail: ir@belimo.ch
Internet: www.belimo.com
ISIN: CH0001503199
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1107629

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1107629  03-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1107629&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
