Belimo : Louis Scheidegger to become Member of the Group Executive Committee of the Belimo Group

BELIMO Holding AG / Louis Scheidegger to become Member of the Group Executive Committee of the Belimo Group .

The Board of Directors of the BELIMO Holding AG has appointed Louis Scheidegger (53) a member of the Group Executive Committee as of March 1, 2019.

Louis Scheidegger joined Belimo's Engineering department as an Electrical Engineer in 1991 and was nominated Assistant to the Head of Operations afterwards. In 1998, he was promoted to Head of the Spring Return and Fire Protection Actuators department. In September 2000, Louis Scheidegger was appointed Head of the newly created division Manufacturing, which at the time was part of the Technology business unit. Since then, he has shown a great deal of commitment in shaping and leading the areas of production, planning, and purchasing at Belimo globally. At the beginning of 2008, Louis Scheidegger took over the lead of the newly created Group division Production and has been a member of the extended Group Executive Committee since then. In his role as Head of the Group division Production, Louis Scheidegger is responsible for more than 400 employees and the entire purchasing volume.

After his studies in Electrical Engineering at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) in Winterthur, Louis Scheidegger completed 1993/1994 his postgraduate degree and obtained the title of Operations Engineer STV at the KS Kaderschule AG in Zurich. Additionally, in 2001/2002, he completed the Internatio-nal Senior Management Program at the St. Galler Business School and in 2015/2016, over a period of 18 months, the Asia Executive Certificate Program at University of St. Gallen alongside his professional commitments.

The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative electrical actuator, valve, and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. The Company reported sales of CHF 642 million in 2018 and has over 1,700 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available on the Internet at www.belimo.com The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).

Contact Lars van der Haegen Phone +41 43 843 65 12

Agenda Media and Financial Analysts Conference March 11, 2019

Annual General Meeting 2019 April 1, 2019

Personal details





Age 53

Nationality Swiss

Place of residence Rüti, ZH, Switzerland

Marital status married, two children

Education

2015 - 2016 Asia Executive Certificate Program, University St. Gallen

2001 - 2002 International Senior Management Program, St. Galler Business School

1993 - 1994 Postgraduate degree in Operations Engineering STV, KS Kaderschule AG,

Zurich

1986 - 1989 University studies in Electrical Engineering at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) in Winterthur

1983 -1986 Electronic technician, Landis & Gyr Zug AG, Zug

Professional experience

2008 - current BELIMO Automation AG, Hinwil

Head of Group division Production, Member of extended Group Executive Committee

2000 - 2008 BELIMO Automation AG, Hinwil

Head of division Manufacturing

1998 - 2000 BELIMO Automation AG, Hinwil

Head of department Spring Return and Fire Protection Actuators

1997 - 1998 BELIMO Automation AG, Hinwil

Assistant to the Head of Operations

1996 Period abroad

1991 - 1996 BELIMO Automation AG, Hinwil

Electrical Engineer at Engineering department

1989 - 1990 Siemens Schweiz AG, Zurich

various positions