BELIMO HOLDING AG
Belimo : Louis Scheidegger to become Member of the Group Executive Committee of the Belimo Group

01/29/2019 | 01:01am EST

BELIMO Holding AG / Louis Scheidegger to become Member of the Group Executive Committee of the Belimo Group . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Directors of the BELIMO Holding AG has appointed Louis Scheidegger (53) a member of the Group Executive Committee as of March 1, 2019.

Louis Scheidegger joined Belimo's Engineering department as an Electrical Engineer in 1991 and was nominated Assistant to the Head of Operations afterwards. In 1998, he was promoted to Head of the Spring Return and Fire Protection Actuators department. In September 2000, Louis Scheidegger was appointed Head of the newly created division Manufacturing, which at the time was part of the Technology business unit. Since then, he has shown a great deal of commitment in shaping and leading the areas of production, planning, and purchasing at Belimo globally. At the beginning of 2008, Louis Scheidegger took over the lead of the newly created Group division Production and has been a member of the extended Group Executive Committee since then. In his role as Head of the Group division Production, Louis Scheidegger is responsible for more than 400 employees and the entire purchasing volume.

After his studies in Electrical Engineering at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) in Winterthur, Louis Scheidegger completed 1993/1994 his postgraduate degree and obtained the title of Operations Engineer STV at the KS Kaderschule AG in Zurich. Additionally, in 2001/2002, he completed the Internatio-nal Senior Management Program at the St. Galler Business School and in 2015/2016, over a period of 18 months, the Asia Executive Certificate Program at University of St. Gallen alongside his professional commitments.


The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative electrical actuator, valve, and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. The Company reported sales of CHF 642 million in 2018 and has over 1,700 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available on the Internet at www.belimo.com

The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).

Contact                 Lars van der Haegen                                               Phone +41 43 843 65 12

Agenda                 Media and Financial Analysts Conference                              March 11, 2019
                            Annual General Meeting 2019                                                    April 1, 2019


 Louis Scheidegger

Personal details


Age                              53
Nationality                    Swiss
Place of residence        Rüti, ZH, Switzerland
Marital status                married, two children

Education

2015 - 2016                   Asia Executive Certificate Program, University St. Gallen

2001 - 2002                   International Senior Management Program, St. Galler Business School

1993 - 1994                   Postgraduate degree in Operations Engineering STV, KS Kaderschule AG,
Zurich

1986 - 1989                   University studies in Electrical Engineering at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) in Winterthur

1983 -1986                    Electronic technician, Landis & Gyr Zug AG, Zug

Professional experience

2008 - current                BELIMO Automation AG, Hinwil
                                    Head of Group division Production, Member of extended Group Executive Committee

2000 - 2008                   BELIMO Automation AG, Hinwil
Head of division Manufacturing

1998 - 2000                   BELIMO Automation AG, Hinwil
Head of department Spring Return and Fire Protection Actuators

1997 - 1998                   BELIMO Automation AG, Hinwil
Assistant to the Head of Operations

1996                             Period abroad

1991 - 1996                   BELIMO Automation AG, Hinwil
                                    Electrical Engineer at Engineering department

1989 - 1990                   Siemens Schweiz AG, Zurich
various positions



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BELIMO Holding AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

BELIMO Holding AG
Brunnenbachstrasse 1 Hinwil Switzerland

ISIN: CH0001503199;
