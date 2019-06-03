Belimo establishes business incubator BELIMO InnoVision AG

BELIMO Holding AG is enhancing their appeal for start-ups and innovative ideas in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries (HVAC) with BELIMO InnoVision AG. The newly founded BELIMO InnoVision AG will get operational in June 2019 with a majority shareholding investment in a first start-up company.

BELIMO InnoVision AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BELIMO Holding AG, was founded at the end of January 2019. BELIMO InnoVision AG is located in Switzerland and, as a 'business incubator', will invest in innovative start-ups in the HVAC sector and actively support them during the foundation phase. The company will also enter into strategic partnerships with interesting international partners in the future.

BELIMO InnoVision AG will not only be able to offer financial support to start-up companies in the initial phase, but also know-how, technical infrastructure and access to additional sales channels. The Belimo Group expects that its participation in selected start-ups will further enhance its innovative strength.

Applications for chillers

In June 2019, the newly founded BELIMO InnoVision AG will, as a first step, acquire a majority interest in the start-up company BEREVA GmbH. Following its foundation, the company will be active in the development, manufacturing and sales of motorized valves used to control and optimize refrigeration circuits.

BEREVA GmbH will be headquartered in the Veneto region of northeastern Italy. A large number of manufacturers in the refrigeration technology sector who are currently buyers of Belimo actuators, valves, and sensors are already present in this region. In addition, the University of Padua, also located in the region, with its own laboratory for research and validation activities, is the most important competence center for refrigeration applications in Italy.



The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative actuator, valve, and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. The Company reported sales of CHF 642 million in 2018 and has over 1,700 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available on the Internet at www.belimo.com .



The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).



Contact Dr. Markus Schürch, CFO Tel. +41 43 843 62 32

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:

Attachment