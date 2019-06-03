Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Belimo Holding AG    BEAN   CH0001503199

BELIMO HOLDING AG

(BEAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Belimo establishes business incubator BELIMO InnoVision AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 01:01am EDT

BELIMO Holding AG is enhancing their appeal for start-ups and innovative ideas in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries (HVAC) with BELIMO InnoVision AG. The newly founded BELIMO InnoVision AG will get operational in June 2019 with a majority shareholding investment in a first start-up company.

BELIMO InnoVision AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BELIMO Holding AG, was founded at the end of January 2019. BELIMO InnoVision AG is located in Switzerland and, as a 'business incubator', will invest in innovative start-ups in the HVAC sector and actively support them during the foundation phase. The company will also enter into strategic partnerships with interesting international partners in the future.

BELIMO InnoVision AG will not only be able to offer financial support to start-up companies in the initial phase, but also know-how, technical infrastructure and access to additional sales channels. The Belimo Group expects that its participation in selected start-ups will further enhance its innovative strength.

Applications for chillers
In June 2019, the newly founded BELIMO InnoVision AG will, as a first step, acquire a majority interest in the start-up company BEREVA GmbH. Following its foundation, the company will be active in the development, manufacturing and sales of motorized valves used to control and optimize refrigeration circuits.

BEREVA GmbH will be headquartered in the Veneto region of northeastern Italy. A large number of manufacturers in the refrigeration technology sector who are currently buyers of Belimo actuators, valves, and sensors are already present in this region. In addition, the University of Padua, also located in the region, with its own laboratory for research and validation activities, is the most important competence center for refrigeration applications in Italy.

 
The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative actuator, valve, and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. The Company reported sales of CHF 642 million in 2018 and has over 1,700 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available on the Internet at www.belimo.com.

The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).
Contact Dr. Markus Schürch, CFO Tel. +41 43 843 62 32

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:

 Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BELIMO HOLDING AG
01:01aBelimo establishes business incubator BELIMO InnoVision AG
GL
04/25BELIMO : is opening a new service and logistics center in Dresden, moving even c..
AQ
04/25BELIMO : New service and logistics center in Dresden
PU
04/03BELIMO HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/01BELIMO : Annual General Meeting of BELIMO Holding AG approves all motions
GL
03/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, Debenhams, Tesla, Levi’s
03/11BELIMO : increases profitability and innovative capacity
GL
03/06BELIMO HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
02/05BELIMO : Changes in Belimo Board of Directors
AQ
02/04BELIMO : Changes in Belimo Board of Directors
GL
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 689 M
EBIT 2019 118 M
Net income 2019 96,4 M
Finance 2019 171 M
Yield 2019 2,03%
P/E ratio 2019 33,38
P/E ratio 2020 30,55
EV / Sales 2019 4,44x
EV / Sales 2020 4,11x
Capitalization 3 229 M
Chart BELIMO HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Belimo Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIMO HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4 692  CHF
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars van der Haegen Chief Executive Officer
Hans Peter Wehrli Chairman
Markus Schurch Chief Financial Officer
Martin Hess Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Zwyssig Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELIMO HOLDING AG33.25%3 224
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES29.04%35 713
FANUC CORP14.93%34 804
ATLAS COPCO21.57%32 084
INGERSOLL-RAND29.72%28 539
FORTIVE CORPORATION12.55%25 518
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About