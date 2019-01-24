Log in
BELIMO HOLDING AG
01/23 11:30:51 am
4080 CHF   +2.00%
01:01aBELIMO : successfully drives growth strategy
GL
01/21BELIMO HOLDING AG : annual sales release
2018BELIMO : First half-year with strong sales growth
PU
Belimo : successfully drives growth strategy

0
01/24/2019

BELIMO Holding AG / Belimo successfully drives growth strategy . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Belimo Group continued its successful growth path and further strengthened its market position. Sales grew significantly in all market regions.

In Swiss francs, net sales rose by 10.8 percent to CHF 642.4 million. In currency-adjusted terms, this equals to an overall growth of 9.6 percent. Adjusted for currencies, sales in the Europe market region grew by 9.5, in the Americas by 8.4 and in Asia Pacific by 13.8 percent. Air and water applications increased by 9.4 percent and 9.8 percent respectively in local currencies.

Net sales by market regions

in CHF 1,000 2018 % Growth
 in local
currencies
in % 		2017 %
Europe 317,200 49 9.5 280,834 48
Americas 242,885 38 8.4 226,460 39
Asia Pacific 82,283 13 13.8 72,559 13
Group 642,368 100 9.6 579,853 100

Net sales by applications

in CHF 1,000 2018 % Growth
 in local
currencies
in % 		2017 %
Air 365,442 57 9.4 329,602 57
Water 276,926 43 9.8 250,251 43
Total 642,368 100 9.6 579,853 100

Detailed information about the reporting year 2018 will be disclosed at the Media and Financial Analysts Conference on March 11, 2019.
                                                                                                                                                                

The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative electrical actuator, valve, and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. The Company reported sales of CHF 642 million in 2018 and has over 1,700 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available on the Internet at www.belimo.com.

The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).

                                                                                                                                                                

Contact

 		Markus Schürch, CFO Tel. +41 43 843 62 32
Agenda Publication of Annual Report 2018/  
  Media and Financial Analysts Conference March 11, 2019
  Annual General Meeting 2019 April 1, 2019

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BELIMO Holding AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

BELIMO Holding AG
Brunnenbachstrasse 1 Hinwil Switzerland

ISIN: CH0001503199;
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 641 M
EBIT 2018 109 M
Net income 2018 88,0 M
Finance 2018 142 M
Yield 2018 2,33%
P/E ratio 2018 28,28
P/E ratio 2019 25,90
EV / Sales 2018 3,69x
EV / Sales 2019 3,41x
Capitalization 2 509 M
Managers
NameTitle
Lars van der Haegen Chief Executive Officer
Hans Peter Wehrli Chairman
Markus Schurch Chief Financial Officer
Martin Hess Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Zwyssig Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELIMO HOLDING AG1.52%2 465
FANUC CORP12.44%33 821
ATLAS COPCO7.41%30 145
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES3.65%28 412
INGERSOLL-RAND2.44%22 846
SMC CORP7.38%21 609
