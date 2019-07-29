Log in
BELISS CORP

(BLIS)
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. Entering Into Agreement for New Search and Recovery Vessel

07/29/2019 | 08:31am EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (“TSR” or “the Company”), currently trading as Beliss Corp. (OTC: BLIS), announces that it has entered into an agreement for the purchase of a research and recovery vessel for its operations. The Company expects to take delivery by August 15 and to begin operations shortly thereafter. The vessel is a significant addition to the Company because it is already well outfitted with the necessary base equipment, has a range of 1,500 miles, and the ability to carry out the Company’s operations, as planned by its COO, underwater archaeologist Dr. E. Lee Spence. For its overall size, range, and liveaboard capability, the vessel has a relatively shallow draft, which should allow the Company to explore and work a wide range of shipwreck locations including some that would be extremely difficult if not impossible in either a larger or a smaller vessel.

The vessel can comfortably sleep between 12 and 14 people. It has a sizable lift capacity, which should allow us to recover cannons and other heavy objects without undue difficulty. It already has a lab area suitable for the initial examination, photographing, and conservation of recovered artifacts. The Company plans on further outfitting the vessel with state-of-the-art magnetometer and side scan sonar equipment, which will be used to scientifically survey the debris fields of the shipwrecks. The resulting data and information will enable the Company’s archaeologists and search/salvage team to map the spread of the artifacts and help us to better determine where to focus our salvage efforts.

Right now, Dr. Spence’s plans are to immediately use the vessel to go to some sites where there are shipwreck artifacts, such as cannons and anchors, which he anticipates can be readily salvaged. He expects to man the vessel with a licensed captain, a first-mate, an engineer, two professional underwater archaeologists (including Dr. Spence, who is also an historian and cartographer), one topside photographer, one underwater photographer, one computer tech (who will also serve as the primary magnetometer and sonar operator), and up to six archaeological salvage divers. All of the divers will be expected to share in the general duties aboard the vessel, such as cooking, cleaning, and maintenance of the diving gear and the search and salvage equipment.

Additional information on Dr. Spence and some of his past discoveries is available at www.shipwrecks.com/about-spence.

Follow Dr. Spence on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pg/shipwrecktreasure/ or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/shipwrecks.

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery (presently Beliss Corp.)

TSR is a Nevada corporation based in St. Petersburg, Florida, with various shipwreck area agreements being pursued and entered into for the discovery and recovery of valuable historic shipwrecks in North America and the Caribbean. The Company is also focused on the development of media opportunities along treasure themes. Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release and the statements of representatives of TSR. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, TSR’s ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT: Website: www.treasurewreck.com

Craig A. Huffman  EMAIL: Craig@treasurewreck.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: TELEPHONE: (877) 723-5477

Corporate Communications:
NetworkWire (NW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkWire.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
