Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bellatrix Exploration    BXE   CA0783145075

BELLATRIX EXPLORATION

(BXE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendar 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bellatrix Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results and Delisting From Toronto Stock Exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 07:00pm EST

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (“Bellatrix” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed its interim financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR.

Bellatrix also announces that on November 8, 2019, the Toronto Stock Exchange delisted the common shares of Bellatrix as a result of the Company’s initiation of creditor protection proceedings, as previously announced on October 2, 2019. Materials publicly filed in the creditor protection proceedings are available at http://www.pwc.com/ca/bellatrix.

About Bellatrix

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is a Western Canadian based oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves, with highly concentrated operations in west central Alberta, principally focused on development of the Spirit River liquids rich natural gas play.

For further information, please contact:

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd.
1920, 800 – 5th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 3T6
Phone: (403) 266-8670
Fax: (403) 264-8163
www.bxe.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BELLATRIX EXPLORATION
10/02BELLATRIX EXPLORATION : Announces Strategic Process and a Court-Supervised Restr..
AQ
10/02BELLATRIX EXPLORATION : IIROC Trading Halt - BXE
AQ
08/21Bellatrix Announces Executive Management Changes
GL
08/07BELLATRIX EXPLORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Re..
PU
08/07Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operat..
GL
07/31Bellatrix Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast Details
GL
06/04Bellatrix Completes Recapitalization Transaction
GL
06/03BELLATRIX EXPLORATION : Files Substantially Final Versions of New Note Indenture..
AQ
05/31BELLATRIX EXPLORATION : Files Substantially Final Versions of New Note Indenture..
AQ
05/29BELLATRIX EXPLORATION : BXE) Shares Down 10.5%
AQ
More news
Chart BELLATRIX EXPLORATION
Duration : Period :
Bellatrix Exploration Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group