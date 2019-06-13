Log in
Bellerophon to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

06/13/2019 | 08:01am EDT

WARREN, N.J., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, announced today that Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, being held June 19-20, 2019, at the St. Regis New York Hotel in New York City.

Bellerophon Presentation Details
Date:   Thursday, June 20
Time:   11:00 AM Eastern Time
Location:   St. Regis New York Hotel, New York, NY
Webcast:   http://wsw.com/webcast/jmp39/blph/

About Bellerophon
Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system.  For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com.

Contacts    
At Bellerophon:   At LifeSci Advisors:
Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer    Brian Ritchie
(908) 574-4767   (212) 915-2578
    britchie@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
