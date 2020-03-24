Bellevue : Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG - all proposals approved

EQS Group-News: Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend

Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG - all proposals approved



Media Release

Küsnacht, March 24, 2020



At the Annual General Meeting on March 24, 2020, the shareholders of Bellevue Group AG approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors.

In accordance with the Covid-19 Ordinance 2, the voting rights of shareholders were exclusively exercised through the independent proxy as per their instructions, since shareholders were not allowed to attend the meeting in person.

Veit de Maddalena was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr. Daniel Sigg, Katrin Wehr-Seiter and Prof. Dr. Urs Schenker were re-elected for another one-year term as directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Former director Dr. Rupert Hengster had decided not to stand for re-election.

A dividend of CHF 1.25 per share and a special dividend of CHF 2.75 per share will be paid. Bellevue Group shares will trade ex-dividend on March 26, 2020.

Contact:

Media Relations: Jürg Stähelin, IRF

Telephone: +41 44 244 81 51, staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

Investor Relations: Patrik Gilli, CFO Bellevue Group

Telephone: +41 44 267 67 00, pgi@bellevue.ch

Bellevue Group

Bellevue Group is an independent Swiss financial boutique focused on the asset management business. Its shares are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Established in 1993, the activities of the pure-play asset manager and its 100 or so employees are focused on a select and diversified spectrum of services in three main areas: specialized healthcare strategies, alternative investment strategies, and traditional investment strategies.