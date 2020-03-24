Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Bellevue Group AG    BBN   CH0028422100

BELLEVUE GROUP AG

(BBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bellevue : Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG - all proposals approved

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

EQS Group-News: Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG - all proposals approved

24.03.2020 / 17:40

Media Release
Küsnacht, March 24, 2020


Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG - all proposals approved

At the Annual General Meeting on March 24, 2020, the shareholders of Bellevue Group AG approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors.

In accordance with the Covid-19 Ordinance 2, the voting rights of shareholders were exclusively exercised through the independent proxy as per their instructions, since shareholders were not allowed to attend the meeting in person.

Veit de Maddalena was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr. Daniel Sigg, Katrin Wehr-Seiter and Prof. Dr. Urs Schenker were re-elected for another one-year term as directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Former director Dr. Rupert Hengster had decided not to stand for re-election.

A dividend of CHF 1.25 per share and a special dividend of CHF 2.75 per share will be paid. Bellevue Group shares will trade ex-dividend on March 26, 2020.

 

Contact:
Media Relations: Jürg Stähelin, IRF
Telephone: +41 44 244 81 51, staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

Investor Relations: Patrik Gilli, CFO Bellevue Group
Telephone: +41 44 267 67 00, pgi@bellevue.ch

 

Bellevue Group
Bellevue Group is an independent Swiss financial boutique focused on the asset management business. Its shares are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Established in 1993, the activities of the pure-play asset manager and its 100 or so employees are focused on a select and diversified spectrum of services in three main areas: specialized healthcare strategies, alternative investment strategies, and traditional investment strategies.

Additional features:

Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TRXRRQAOXL
Document title: Bellevue Group - Media release AGM

End of Corporate News
Language: English
Company: Bellevue Group AG
Seestraße 16
8700 Küsnacht
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 267 67 00
Fax: +41 44 267 67 01
E-mail: info@bellevue.ch
Internet: www.bellevue.ch
ISIN: CH0028422100
Valor: A0LG3Z
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1005123

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1005123  24.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1005123&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BELLEVUE GROUP AG
12:45pBELLEVUE : Annual General Meeting of Bellevue Group AG - all proposals approved
EQ
03/03BELLEVUE : increases operating profit by 31% to CHF 39.8 mn - solid foundation f..
EQ
01/28BELLEVUE : reports preliminary operating profit of CHF 39 mn and declares a spec..
EQ
2019BELLEVUE : Patrik Gilli appointed as Bellevue Group's Chief Financial Officer
PU
2019BELLEVUE : Patrik Gilli appointed as Bellevue Group's Chief Financial Officer
EQ
2019BELLEVUE : sells Bank to KBL epb - strategic focus on asset management and priva..
EQ
2019BELLEVUE : increased net profit 23% to CHF 14.2 mn - strategic development and e..
EQ
2019BELLEVUE : successfully closes the acquisition of adbodmer AG - Jan Kollros join..
EQ
2019BELLEVUE : sells its interest in SIX - proceeds will be used primarily for busin..
EQ
2019BELLEVUE : could sell loss-making bank as revamp stalls
RE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 111 M
EBIT 2020 33,4 M
Net income 2020 27,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,93%
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,85x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,70x
Capitalization 316 M
Chart BELLEVUE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Bellevue Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELLEVUE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 24,00  CHF
Last Close Price 23,60  CHF
Spread / Highest target 1,69%
Spread / Average Target 1,69%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Rüegg Chief Executive Officer
Veit D. de Maddalena Chairman
Patrik Gilli Chief Financial Officer
Daniel H. Sigg Independent Director
Rupert Hengster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELLEVUE GROUP AG2.93%321
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-35.57%25 725
AMUNDI-27.75%10 892
KKR & CO. INC.-36.58%10 716
LEGAL & GENERAL-54.26%9 440
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-41.11%8 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group