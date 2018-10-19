Bellevue : Changes in the Board of Directors of Bellevue Group

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

Changes in the Board of Directors of Bellevue Group



19-Oct-2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

Media Release

Küsnacht, October 19, 2018

After 12 years on the Board of Directors, Dr. Thomas von Planta, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will not stand for re-election at the next Annual General Meeting on 19 March 2019. Dr. Mirjam Staub-Bisang, a member of the Board of Directors, has decided to pursue an new career opportunity outside Bellevue Group and will therefore not be seeking re-election either.

Bellevue Group will strengthen the Board of Directors with new expertise and additional knowhow to continue its successful repositioning as a pure asset and wealth manager. The corresponding search has been initiated.



As a longstanding member of the Board of Directors and for the past four years as farsighted Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Thomas von Planta has played a key role in shaping the successful realignment of the Group and has driven forward the strengthening of its assets under management. In view of Bellevue Group's successful repositioning and the stability of its operating performance, Thomas von Planta has decided to end his longstanding service on the Board of Directors at the 2019 Annual General Meeting and transfer responsibility for the Group's future strategic development into new hands. The Bellevue Group thanks Thomas von Planta for his valuable contribution and wishes him all the best for the future.

Dr. Mirjam Staub-Bisang, a member of the Board of Directors since 2015, has been offered a senior management position at a distinguished international financial institute based on her successful achievements in asset and wealth management. Mirjam Staub-Bisang intends to focus on this new challenge beginning November 2019 and will therefore not seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting in 2019. "As a director, Mirjam Staub-Bisang made a tremendous contribution to the Group's corporate development. We understand her desire to pursue this career opportunity but do regret that she will serve on our board only until March 2019. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I thank Mirjam for her competent guidance and wish her all the best in her new role," comments Thomas von Planta.

