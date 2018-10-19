Log in
BELLEVUE GROUP AG
Bellevue : Changes in the Board of Directors of Bellevue Group

10/19/2018 | 07:05am CEST

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Changes in the Board of Directors of Bellevue Group

19-Oct-2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

Küsnacht, October 19, 2018

 

Changes in the Board of Directors of Bellevue Group


After 12 years on the Board of Directors, Dr. Thomas von Planta, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will not stand for re-election at the next Annual General Meeting on 19 March 2019. Dr. Mirjam Staub-Bisang, a member of the Board of Directors, has decided to pursue an new career opportunity outside Bellevue Group and will therefore not be seeking re-election either.

Bellevue Group will strengthen the Board of Directors with new expertise and additional knowhow to continue its successful repositioning as a pure asset and wealth manager. The corresponding search has been initiated.


As a longstanding member of the Board of Directors and for the past four years as farsighted Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Thomas von Planta has played a key role in shaping the successful realignment of the Group and has driven forward the strengthening of its assets under management. In view of Bellevue Group's successful repositioning and the stability of its operating performance, Thomas von Planta has decided to end his longstanding service on the Board of Directors at the 2019 Annual General Meeting and transfer responsibility for the Group's future strategic development into new hands. The Bellevue Group thanks Thomas von Planta for his valuable contribution and wishes him all the best for the future.

Dr. Mirjam Staub-Bisang, a member of the Board of Directors since 2015, has been offered a senior management position at a distinguished international financial institute based on her successful achievements in asset and wealth management. Mirjam Staub-Bisang intends to focus on this new challenge beginning November 2019 and will therefore not seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting in 2019. "As a director, Mirjam Staub-Bisang made a tremendous contribution to the Group's corporate development. We understand her desire to pursue this career opportunity but do regret that she will serve on our board only until March 2019. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I thank Mirjam for her competent guidance and wish her all the best in her new role," comments Thomas von Planta.

 

Contact

Media Relations: Jürg Stähelin, IRF Communications
Telephone +41 43 244 81 51; juerg.staehelin@irfcom.com

Investor Relations: André Rüegg, Group CEO
Telephone +41 44 267 67 00, Fax +41 44 267 67 01, ir@bellevue.ch


Bellevue Group

Bellevue Group is an independent Swiss asset and wealth management boutique listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Established in 1993, the company and its approximately 120 professionals are largely active in the areas of asset management and wealth management. The Asset Management segment offers a select range of active equity strategies in fast-growing markets, the healthcare sector and in other special themes such as owner-managed companies, as well as successful holistic investment strategies across all traditional asset classes. Bank am Bellevue offers first-class wealth and investment advisory services with a special focus on entrepreneurial private clients. The Group's offering of investment-related solutions is rounded out by other services. These include the establishment, management and consultation of Investment Offices, trading and custody services, and selected credit facilities for affluent private clients as well as institutional clients.


Additional features:


Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ULDAHQBQLE
Document title: Press release
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Bellevue Group AG
Seestraße 16
8700 Küsnacht
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 267 67 00
Fax: +41 44 267 67 01
E-mail: info@bellevue.ch
Internet: www.bellevue.ch
ISIN: CH0028422100
Valor: A0LG3Z
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

735307  19-Oct-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=735307&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Managers
NameTitle
André Rüegg Chief Executive Officer
Thomas von Planta Chairman
Daniel Koller Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Daniel H. Sigg Independent Director
Mirjam Staub-Bisang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELLEVUE GROUP AG-5.76%0
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP-4.06%24 966
KKR & CO INC17.85%20 299
LEGAL & GENERAL-10.35%19 027
AMUNDI-15.98%13 752
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-1.44%11 005
