Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    BLCM

BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(BLCM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BELLICUM INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - BLCM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 10:52pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGM: BLCM).

Beginning in May 2017, the Company made certain positive statements relating to the efficacy and lack of adverse events associated with its lead drug, BPX-501, being evaluated in multiple Phase 1/2 clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Then, on January 30, 2018, Bellicum revealed that it had “received notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that U.S. studies of BPX-501 have been placed on a clinical hold following three cases of encephalopathy deemed as possibly related to BPX-501. Bellicum is awaiting formal communications from the FDA to determine the requirements for resuming studies, and will be working closely with the FDA to address their questions.” Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Bellicum’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Bellicum’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Bellicum shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-blcm/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS,
10:52pBELLICUM INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
11/11BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents Encouraging Preclinical Data for GoCAR-NK Ce..
AQ
11/08Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Presents Encouraging Preclinical Data for GoCAR-NK C..
GL
11/06BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
11/06BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
11/06Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Pro..
GL
10/31Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation on CAR-NK Cell Program at SIT..
GL
10/30Bellicum Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and P..
GL
10/01BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5..
AQ
09/30Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2,48 M
EBIT 2019 -94,5 M
Net income 2019 -106 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,38x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,53x
Capi. / Sales2019 17,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 16,6x
Capitalization 42,7 M
Chart BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,90  $
Last Close Price 0,86  $
Spread / Highest target 947%
Spread / Average Target 470%
Spread / Lowest Target 202%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Fair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Farrell Brown Chairman
Atabak Mokari Chief Financial Officer
Aaron Foster Senior Vice President & Head-Research
Joseph Paul Woodard Senior Vice President-Clinical & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-70.55%41
GILEAD SCIENCES4.33%83 158
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.56%55 416
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-3.44%38 348
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.77.67%21 989
GENMAB42.01%14 609
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group