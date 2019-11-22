BELLICUM INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - BLCM

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGM: BLCM).

Beginning in May 2017, the Company made certain positive statements relating to the efficacy and lack of adverse events associated with its lead drug, BPX-501, being evaluated in multiple Phase 1/2 clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Then, on January 30, 2018, Bellicum revealed that it had “received notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that U.S. studies of BPX-501 have been placed on a clinical hold following three cases of encephalopathy deemed as possibly related to BPX-501. Bellicum is awaiting formal communications from the FDA to determine the requirements for resuming studies, and will be working closely with the FDA to address their questions.” Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Bellicum’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Bellicum’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Bellicum shares and would like to discuss your legal rights

