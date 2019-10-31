Log in
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation on CAR-NK Cell Program at SITC 2019

0
10/31/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced that an abstract for a preclinical investigation from its natural killer cell chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) program has been accepted for poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting. The meeting is being held November 6-10, 2019 in National Harbor, Md.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Solid Tumor Cytotoxicity by Natural Killer Cells Expressing a HER2-Directed Chimeric Antigen Receptor Enhanced by MyD88/CD40 (MC)
Poster Board: #P151
Presenter: Henri Bayle, Ph.D.
Time/Location: Friday, November 8, 2019, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company’s next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T and allogeneic cell therapies. Bellicum’s lead GoCAR-T® candidate, BPX-601, is designed to be a more efficacious CAR-T cell product capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. More information can be found at www.bellicum.com. ​

Source: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke IR
858-356-5932
Robert.uhl@westwicke.com 

Media:
Sean Leous
Senior Vice President
Westwicke PR
646-677-1839
sean.leous@icrinc.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
