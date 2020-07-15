Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BellRing Brands, Inc.    BRBR

BELLRING BRANDS, INC.

(BRBR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BellRing Brands Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

ST. LOUIS, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) today announced it will hold a conference call on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. EDT to discuss financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2020 outlook and to respond to questions. Darcy H. Davenport, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul A. Rode, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call.

BellRing also announced it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (833) 954-1568 in the United States and (409) 216-6583 from outside of the United States. The conference identification number is 9248828. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of BellRing’s website at www.bellring.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, August 21, 2020 by dialing (800) 585-8367 in the United States and (404) 537-3406 from outside of the United States and using the conference identification number 9248828. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on BellRing’s website in the Investor Relations section.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein®, Dymatize® and PowerBar®, appeal to a broad range of consumers across all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience. BellRing’s commitment to consumers is to strive to make highly effective products that deliver best-in-class nutritionals and superior taste. For more information, visit www.bellring.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Jennifer Meyer
jennifer.meyer@bellringbrands.com
(314) 644-7665

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BELLRING BRANDS, INC.
05:01pBellRing Brands Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call
GL
05/08BELLRING BRANDS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
05/07BELLRING BRANDS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07BELLRING BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/07BellRing Brands Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020; R..
GL
04/15BellRing Brands Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call
GL
03/24BELLRING BRANDS, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligati..
AQ
03/12BELLRING BRANDS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
02/07BELLRING BRANDS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
02/07BELLRING BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 019 M - -
Net income 2020 49,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 504 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 815 M 815 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BELLRING BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BellRing Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELLRING BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 23,20 $
Last Close Price 20,66 $
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darcy Horn Davenport President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert V. Vitale Executive Chairman
Paul A. Rode Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Thomas P. Erickson Independent Director
Jennifer Kuperman Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.-2.96%815
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.36.83%4 940
BALCHEM CORPORATION-5.83%3 093
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-22.95%2 097
MEDIFAST, INC.40.35%1 812
KOLMARBNH CO LTD--.--%1 394
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group