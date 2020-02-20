Log in
BELLUS Health : to Present at Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

02/20/2020 | 07:01am EST

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq: BLU; TSX: BLU) (“BELLUS Health” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization-related disorders, today announced that Roberto Bellini, President and Chief Executive Officer of BELLUS Health, will participate in two upcoming healthcare investor conferences.

Conference Presentation Details:

Event: SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST

Location: New York, NY

Event: Cowen and Company's 40th Annual Health Care Conference

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EST

Location: Boston, MA

Live webcasts from the Leerink fireside chat and the Cowen conference presentation may be accessed on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors & News section of BELLUS Health's website at www.bellushealth.com. Following the events, archived webcasts and presentations will be available on the Company’s website.

About BELLUS Health (www.bellushealth.com)

BELLUS Health is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization-related disorders. The Company's product candidate, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Chronic cough, the lead indication for BLU-5937, is a cough lasting more than eight weeks and is associated with significant adverse physical, social and psychosocial effects on health and quality of life. It is estimated that approximately 26 million adults in the United States suffer from chronic cough with more than 2.6 million having refractory chronic cough lasting for more than a year. There is no specific therapy approved for refractory chronic cough and treatment options are limited.

Chronic pruritus, commonly known as chronic itch, is an irritating sensation that leads to scratching, and persists for longer than six weeks, which can be debilitating and has a significant impact on quality-of-life. It is a hallmark of many conditions, including atopic dermatitis (“AD”). It is estimated that chronic pruritus associated with AD affects more than 16.9 million adults in the United States.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 0,02 M
EBIT 2019 -30,5 M
Net income 2019 -28,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -34,8x
P/E ratio 2020 -24,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 34 519x
Capi. / Sales2020 939x
Capitalization 725 M
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Bellini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francesco Bellini Chairman
François Desjardins Principal Financial & Accounting Officer
Catherine M. Bonuccelli Chief Medical Officer
Pierre Larochelle Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELLUS HEALTH INC.23.24%548
LONZA GROUP19.68%31 906
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.39%31 697
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.4.93%20 652
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 382
INCYTE CORPORATION-9.18%17 867
