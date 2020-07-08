Log in
BELLUS Health Inc.    BLU

BELLUS HEALTH INC.

(BLU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/08 03:34:17 pm
3.99 CAD   -9.32%
Investigation of BELLUS Health Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

07/08/2020

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether BELLUS Health, Inc. (“BELLUS Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLU) complied with federal securities laws. On July 6, 2020, BELLUS Health announced the topline results from its Phase 2 RELIEF trial of BLU-5937, which showed the drug “did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint of reduction in placebo-adjusted cough frequency at any dose tested.” The price of BELLUS Health stock fell following the announcement.

If you purchased shares of BELLUS Health and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Marshall P. Dees at mdees@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news on BELLUS HEALTH INC.
03:19pInvestigation of BELLUS Health Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
07/06BELLUS HEALTH : IIROC Trade Resumption - BLU
AQ
07/06BELLUS HEALTH : IIROC Trading Halt - BLU
AQ
07/06BELLUS HEALTH : Presentation BELLUS RELIEF Phase 2 Trial Topline Results
PU
07/06BELLUS HEALTH : Announces Topline Results from its Phase 2 RELIEF Trial of BLU-5..
BU
05/28BELLUS HEALTH : to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthc..
BU
05/14BELLUS HEALTH : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Highli..
BU
05/13BELLUS HEALTH : Convenes Virtual KOL Meeting to Discuss the State of Chronic Cou..
BU
05/06BELLUS HEALTH : to Present at the BofA Securities Virtual Health Care Conference
BU
05/05BELLUS HEALTH : Announces Change to Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting Forma..
BU
Financials
Sales 2020 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2020 -60,6 M -44,9 M -44,9 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 265 M 196 M 196 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 11 155x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart BELLUS HEALTH INC.
Duration : Period :
BELLUS Health Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELLUS HEALTH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,23 CAD
Last Close Price 4,40 CAD
Spread / Highest target 268%
Spread / Average Target 155%
Spread / Lowest Target 59,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Bellini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francesco Bellini Chairman
François Desjardins Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Catherine M. Bonuccelli Chief Medical Officer
Pierre Larochelle Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELLUS HEALTH INC.-55.15%195
LONZA GROUP48.64%41 432
CELLTRION, INC.72.10%34 546
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.54.16%30 490
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.14%27 105
MODERNA, INC.212.32%23 753
