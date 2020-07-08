Investigation of BELLUS Health Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether BELLUS Health, Inc. (“BELLUS Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLU) complied with federal securities laws. On July 6, 2020, BELLUS Health announced the topline results from its Phase 2 RELIEF trial of BLU-5937, which showed the drug “did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint of reduction in placebo-adjusted cough frequency at any dose tested.” The price of BELLUS Health stock fell following the announcement.

If you purchased shares of BELLUS Health and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Marshall P. Dees at mdees@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

