Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bellway    BWY   GB0000904986

BELLWAY

(BWY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/07 11:35:31 am
3208 GBp   -0.22%
02:01aBELLWAY PLC : - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM
PR
11/06BELLWAY PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
10/31Crest Nicholson warns on profit as new CEO rejigs homebuilder
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BELLWAY PLC : - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 02:01am EST

BELLWAY p.l.c.

(the "Company")

Annual Report and Accounts 2018/19, Notice of AGM and proxy form

The following documents which have today been sent to all shareholders, have been have today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

These shareholder documents will also shortly be available via the Company's website at bellwaycorporate.com

  1. Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 July 2019;

  2. Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday 10 December 2019; and

  3. Proxy Form.

Hard copy versions of the above Shareholder Documents have today been posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them in paper form.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 8.30 am on Tuesday 10 December 2019 at Jesmond Dene House Hotel, Jesmond Dene, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE2 2EY.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BELLWAY
02:01aBELLWAY PLC : - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM
PR
11/06BELLWAY PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
10/31Crest Nicholson warns on profit as new CEO rejigs homebuilder
RE
10/31UK's winter election - What's in it for markets?
RE
10/17BELLWAY PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10/16BELLWAY : warns growth to slow as prices drop
AQ
10/15BELLWAY : Annual results
CO
09/19BELLWAY PLC : - Director Declaration
PR
09/06BELLWAY : Work underway on Bellway HQ at airport business park; Development work..
AQ
08/27BELLWAY PLC : - Director Declaration
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group