BELLWAY PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review

12/02/2019 | 09:00am EST

BELLWAY p.l.c.

2 DECEMBER 2019

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Name of applicant: Bellway p.l.c. 
Name of scheme:
  1. Bellway plc (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme (SRSOS)
  2. Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Performance Share Plan (PSP)
Period of return: From: 1 June 2019 To: 30 November 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  1. SRSOS: 151,687
  2. PSP: 25,440
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  1. SRSOS: Nil
  2. PSP: Nil
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
  1. SRSOS: 6,533
  2. PSP:      24,890
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  1. SRSOS: 145,154
  2. PSP: 550
Name of contact: Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: 0191 2170717

© PRNewswire 2019
