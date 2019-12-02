BELLWAY PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BELLWAY p.l.c.
2 DECEMBER 2019
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
|Name of applicant:
|Bellway p.l.c.
|Name of scheme:
|
- Bellway plc (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme (SRSOS)
- Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Performance Share Plan (PSP)
|Period of return:
|From: 1 June 2019
|To: 30 November 2019
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
- SRSOS: 151,687
- PSP: 25,440
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
- SRSOS: Nil
- PSP: Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
- SRSOS: 6,533
- PSP: 24,890
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
- SRSOS: 145,154
- PSP: 550
|Name of contact:
|Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|0191 2170717