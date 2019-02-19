BELLWAY PLC : - Director Declaration

BELLWAY p.l.c. (the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 the Company wishes to announce that Ian McHoul, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed to The Vitec Group plc as a non-executive director and Chairman Designate with effect from 25 February 2019. Ian will become Chairman of The Vitec Group plc at the conclusion of that company’s AGM on 21 May 2019.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717