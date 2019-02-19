Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bellway    BWY   GB0000904986

BELLWAY

(BWY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/19 06:24:33 am
2827.5 GBp   +0.87%
06:08aBELLWAY PLC : - Director Declaration
PR
02/15Investors grab Brexit bargains among UK housebuilders
RE
02/14Investors grab Brexit bargains among UK housebuilders
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BELLWAY PLC : - Director Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 06:08am EST

BELLWAY p.l.c. (the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 the Company wishes to announce that Ian McHoul, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed to The Vitec Group plc as a non-executive director and Chairman Designate with effect from 25 February 2019.  Ian will become Chairman of The Vitec Group plc at the conclusion of that company’s AGM on 21 May 2019.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BELLWAY
06:08aBELLWAY PLC : - Director Declaration
PR
02/15Investors grab Brexit bargains among UK housebuilders
RE
02/14Investors grab Brexit bargains among UK housebuilders
RE
02/08BELLWAY : Revenue forecast to build at Bellway despite Brexit caution
AQ
02/07BELLWAY PLC : - Director Declaration
PR
02/07BELLWAY : expects to sell more homes in 2019 amid Brexit uncertainty
RE
02/07BELLWAY PLC : - Trading Statement
PR
01/21BELLWAY PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/04Positive U.S. jobs data, trade relief thrust UK shares higher
RE
2018BELLWAY : Newcastle International Airport - Developer and PLC anchor tenant anno..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.