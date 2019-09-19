Log in
BELLWAY PLC : - Director Declaration

09/19/2019 | 05:04am EDT

BELLWAY p.l.c. (the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 the Company wishes to announce a change to the other appointments of Ian McHoul, a non-executive director of the Company. 

Ian is also a non-executive director of Young & Co.’s Brewery P.L.C. and was appointed as Chairman of their Audit Committee with effect from 18 September 2019.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717


© PRNewswire 2019
