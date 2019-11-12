Log in
BELLWAY PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

11/12/2019

BELLWAY p.l.c. (‘the Company’)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

12 NOVEMBER 2019

The Company was informed today that under the terms of the Bellway p.l.c. Employee Share Trust (1992) (an arrangement to reward directors and employees) 4,602 ordinary 12.5p shares (including dividend equivalent shares which have accrued between grant and vesting) were issued on 11 November 2019 to Jason Honeyman for nil consideration under the Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Performance Share Plan.

Mr Honeyman immediately thereafter sold 2,168 Bellway p.l.c. 12.5p ordinary shares at a price of £31.57 per share to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs, and transferred the balance of 2,434 shares to Mrs Joanne Honeyman

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

BELLWAY p.l.c.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name 1          Jason Honeyman
2          Joanne Honeyman
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status 1          Director (PDMR)
2          PCA of PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bellway p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares

GB0000904986
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 1a        Exercise of award granted in November 2016 under the Company’s Performance Share Plan and associated dividend accrual shares.
1b        Sale of shares to cover income tax and NI liability due on the exercise of this award.
1c+2    Transfer of shares to Joanne Honeyman (PCA).
c) Price(s) and volume(s)                         Price(s)            Volume(s)
1a                    Nil                    4,602
1b                    £31.57             2,168
1c+2                Nil                    2,434
d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
N/A
e) Date of the transaction 11 November 2019
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717


