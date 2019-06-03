Log in
BELLWAY    BWY   GB0000904986

Bellway : Blocklisting - Interim Review

06/03/2019

Released : 03 Jun 2019 11:55 



BELLWAY p.l.c.

3 JUNE 2019

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Name of applicant: Bellway p.l.c.
Name of scheme:
  1. Bellway plc (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme (SRSOS)
  2. Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Performance Share Plan (PSP)
Period of return: From: 1 December 2018 To: 31 May 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  1. SRSOS: 257,798
  2. PSP: 38,776
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  1. SRSOS: Nil
  2. PSP: Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
  1. SRSOS: 106,111
  2. PSP: 13,336
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  1. SRSOS: 151,687
  2. PSP: 25,440
Name of contact: Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: 0191 2170717

Disclaimer

Bellway plc published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 11:13:02 UTC
