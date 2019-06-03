Bellway : Blocklisting - Interim Review

Released : 03 Jun 2019 11:55
BELLWAY p.l.c.
3 JUNE 2019
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
|
Name of applicant:
|
Bellway p.l.c.
|
Name of scheme:
|
-
Bellway plc (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme (SRSOS)
-
Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Performance Share Plan (PSP)
|
Period of return:
|
From: 1 December 2018
|
To: 31 May 2019
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
-
SRSOS: 257,798
-
PSP: 38,776
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
-
SRSOS: Nil
-
PSP: Nil
|
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
-
SRSOS: 106,111
-
PSP: 13,336
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
-
SRSOS: 151,687
-
PSP: 25,440
|
Name of contact:
|
Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
0191 2170717
