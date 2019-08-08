Log in
Bellway : Housebuilder Bellway forecasts higher full-year housing revenue

08/08/2019 | 02:55am EDT
A crane is seen at a Bellway housing development in London

(Reuters) - British housebuilder Bellway Plc forecast a rise in housing revenue for the full year on Thursday, as it managed to push average selling prices marginally higher in a tough UK market.

The company, which builds everything from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, said it expects housing revenue to rise over 8% to almost 3.2 billion pounds for full-year ended July 31.

Bellway said demand for new homes was underpinned by the government's Help to Buy scheme and low interest rates.

The company is also benefiting from its move to streamline operations. It launched a new house type last year by standardising more and is developing a new construction specification that will help rationalise the number of suppliers it uses.

Bellway reported forward order book of 4,878 homes at July 31 from 4,841 homes in 2018, while average selling price of homes rose 2.5% to 292,000 pounds.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 3 230 M
EBIT 2020 666 M
Net income 2020 550 M
Finance 2020 354 M
Yield 2020 5,60%
P/E ratio 2020 6,46x
P/E ratio 2021 6,24x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
EV / Sales2021 0,87x
Capitalization 3 455 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3 520,62  GBp
Last Close Price 2 806,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 51,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,95%
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Honeyman Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Paul Nigel Hampden Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Keith Derek Adey Executive Director & Finance Director
Denise Nichola Jagger Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gillian Caseberry Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELLWAY11.57%4 175
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-10.18%19 132
D.R. HORTON36.27%17 722
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD14.27%11 704
PULTEGROUP23.39%8 915
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS37.64%7 826
