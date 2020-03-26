BELLWAY PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BELLWAY p.l.c. (‘the Company’)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

26 MARCH 2020

The Company was informed yesterday that following the exercise of an option in the Company’s (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme, 1,099 ordinary 12.5p shares were transferred to Keith Adey at the option price of £13.78 per share on 25 March 2020.

Mr Adey immediately transferred the 1,099 shares to Mrs Jayne Adey.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Keith Adey Jayne Adey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1 Director (PDMR)

2 PCA of PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bellway p.l.c. b) LEI 213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

12.5p ordinary shares



GB0000904986 b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of award granted in November 2014 under the Company’s Sharesave Scheme. Transfer of shares to Jayne Adey (PCA). Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

1 £13.78 1,099

2 £ - 1,099 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



N/A

N/A e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717