BELLWAY P.L.C.

BELLWAY P.L.C.

(BWY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/30 04:45:48 am
2005.5 GBp   -4.13%
04:31aBELLWAY PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/26BELLWAY PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/26BELLWAY P L C : UK construction companies drop investor payouts
AQ
BELLWAY PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/30/2020 | 04:31am EDT

BELLWAY p.l.c. (‘the Company’)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

30 MARCH 2020

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

BELLWAY p.l.c.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Jill Caseberry
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director (PDMR)
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bellway p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares

GB0000904986
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Purchase of Ordinary shares in the Company
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price(s)            Volume(s)
  £21.1079           470
d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

470
£9,920.71
e) Date of the transaction 27 March 2020
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel & Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717


© PRNewswire 2020
