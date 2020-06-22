Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bellway p.l.c.    BWY   GB0000904986

BELLWAY P.L.C.

(BWY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 06/22 06:35:26 am
2715 GBX   +2.11%
05:54aBELLWAY PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06/09London stocks end lower as HSBC, British American Tobacco weigh
RE
06/09BELLWAY P L C : Trading update (June)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BELLWAY PLC : - Holding(s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 05:54am EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Bellway Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                    X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Janus Henderson Group plc (previously known as Henderson Group plc)
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 16 June 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 18 June 2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% 123,340,293
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 1.32% 3.72% 5.04%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0000904986 - Below 5% - Below 5%
SUBTOTAL 8. A Below 5% Below 5%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD NA NA CASH Below 5% Below 5%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 Below 5% Below 5%

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Janus Henderson Group plc, Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited, HGI Asset Management Group Limited, Henderson Global Group Limited, Henderson Holdings Group Limited, HGI Group Limited, Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited, Henderson Investment Management Limited.
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

   

Place of completion 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE
Date of completion 18 June 2020

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BELLWAY P.L.C.
05:54aBELLWAY PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06/09London stocks end lower as HSBC, British American Tobacco weigh
RE
06/09BELLWAY P L C : Trading update (June)
PU
06/09Bellway sells about 1,000 fewer homes between August and May
RE
06/01BELLWAY PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
05/20Wintershall pessimistic on oil, gas prices, boosts balance sheet
RE
05/11BELLWAY PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04/30BELLWAY PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04/30UK's Bellway to restart work on construction sites from Monday
RE
04/27BELLWAY PLC : - Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group