Belmond Ltd. : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

Belmond Ltd. (NYSE: BEL) (the “Company”) will release its first quarter
2019 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 after market close. As
previously announced, on December 13, 2018 the Company entered into an
Agreement and Plan of Merger with LVMH Moët Hennessy−Louis
Vuitton SE, Palladio Overseas Holding Limited and Fenice Ltd.
(collectively, “LVMH”) pursuant to which LVMH will acquire the Company.
On February 14, 2019, the Company held a special general meeting of
shareholders at which holders of Class A and Class B common shares of
the Company, voting together as a single class, approved the proposed
transaction. This transaction is expected to close in the first half of
2019. In light of this transaction, the Company will not be hosting a
conference call for the investment community in respect of its first
quarter 2019 results.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005266/en/