Belmond Ltd. : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

Belmond Ltd. (NYSE: BEL) (the “Company”) will release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 after market close. As previously announced, on December 13, 2018 the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with LVMH Moët Hennessy−Louis Vuitton SE, Palladio Overseas Holding Limited and Fenice Ltd. (collectively, “LVMH”) pursuant to which LVMH will acquire the Company. On February 14, 2019, the Company held a special general meeting of shareholders at which holders of Class A and Class B common shares of the Company, voting together as a single class, approved the proposed transaction. This transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2019. In light of this transaction, the Company will not be hosting a conference call for the investment community in respect of its first quarter 2019 results.

