Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Belmond Ltd    BEL   BMG1154H1079

BELMOND LTD

(BEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Belmond Ltd. : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 10:23am EDT

Belmond Ltd. (NYSE: BEL) (the “Company”) will release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 after market close. As previously announced, on December 13, 2018 the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with LVMH Moët Hennessy−Louis Vuitton SE, Palladio Overseas Holding Limited and Fenice Ltd. (collectively, “LVMH”) pursuant to which LVMH will acquire the Company. On February 14, 2019, the Company held a special general meeting of shareholders at which holders of Class A and Class B common shares of the Company, voting together as a single class, approved the proposed transaction. This transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2019. In light of this transaction, the Company will not be hosting a conference call for the investment community in respect of its first quarter 2019 results.

Ends


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BELMOND LTD
10:23aBELMOND LTD. : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
BU
02/28BELMOND : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/28BELMOND LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
02/28BELMOND : Reports fourth quarter 2018 and full-year 2018 results
AQ
02/27BELMOND LTD : . Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 and Full-Year 2018 Results
BU
01/30BELMOND LTD. : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Re..
BU
01/08BELMOND LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
2018BELMOND : Moet hennessey louis vuitton reaches an agreement with belmond to incr..
AQ
2018BELMOND LTD. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification..
AQ
2018EUROPE : European shares on track for worst quarter since 2011
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 652 M
EBIT 2019 78,8 M
Net income 2019 31,5 M
Debt 2019 675 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 81,77
P/E ratio 2020 75,58
EV / Sales 2019 5,67x
EV / Sales 2020 5,29x
Capitalization 3 021 M
Chart BELMOND LTD
Duration : Period :
Belmond Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELMOND LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,0 $
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Roeland Vos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Hernandez Chairman
Daniel Ruff Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Martin O'Grady Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mitchell C. Hochberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELMOND LTD-0.32%3 018
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED2.07%5 390
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INC12.23%4 931
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC11.61%4 370
SHANGHAI JINJIANG INT'L HOTELS DEVLPT.38.45%3 905
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC17.74%3 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About