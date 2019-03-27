Log in
Belships ASA : Acceptances received under mandatory offer

03/27/2019

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE US, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Reference is made to the mandatory offer (the 'Offer') to acquire all issued and outstanding shares in Belships ASA ('Belships' or the 'Company') made by Kontrari AS and Kontrazi AS (the 'Offerors'), as set out in the offer document dated 14 March 2019.

Today, on 27 March 2019, the Offerors have been notified that acceptances under the Offer for 1,730,873 shares, corresponding to 1.0% of the shares and voting rights in Belships, have been received. Together with the 120,454,198 shares already owned, the Offerors will thus, upon completion of the Offer, own and hold rights to a total of 122,185,071 shares, corresponding to 69.8% of the issued shares and outstanding votes in the Company.

The Offerors are related parties to Frode Teigen who is a member of the board of directors of Belships ASA.

27 March 2019

Kontrari AS and Kontrazi AS

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Belships ASA published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 22:29:03 UTC
