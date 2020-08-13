TSXV - BMET

BeMetals Closes $7.5 Million Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia - BeMetals Corp. (TSXV: BMET, OTCQB: BMTLF, Frankfurt: 1OI.F) (the "Company" or "BeMetals") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement offering by issuing a total of 18.75 million common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.40 per Share (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7,500,000 (the "Offering").

Haywood Securities Inc. acted as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents that included Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Raymond James Ltd. (the "Agents").

BeMetals President and CEO, John Wilton commented, "We were very pleased by the level of interest for this brokered private placement which remained significantly over-subscribed even after its upsizing. The magnitude of interest and support in this and previous financings continues to demonstrate the quality of the Company's current projects, prudent deployment of funding, and future growth strategy.

The proceeds from this financing will allow for our continued evaluation of potential precious metal project acquisition opportunities in line with the Company's growth strategy. This strategy will utilize the Company's strong international mineral business network and experience from its Directors, management and advisors. Also the Company will commence underground drilling at its advanced high-gradezinc-silver-gold-copper South Mountain Project in Idaho. Additionally, a third phase of shallow aircore drilling at our, tier-one targeted, Pangeni Copper Exploration Project in areas of extensions to the prolific Zambian Copperbelt will commence."

The common shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring on December 14, 2020.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has paid to the Agents a cash commission of $433,500. In addition, the Company issued to the Agents an aggregate of 1,083,750 non-transferrablewarrants of the Company, exercisable for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of to C$0.40. The securities issued to the Agents are subject to a hold period expiring December 14, 2020.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering to continue review of potential gold project acquisitions, for the exploration and advancement of the Company's projects in Idaho and Zambia, and for general corporate purposes.