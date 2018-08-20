Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bemis Company, Inc.    BMS

BEMIS COMPANY, INC. (BMS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/20 08:12:58 pm
49.72 USD   -0.14%
07:28pBEMIS COMPANY I : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pr..
BU
08/17BEMIS : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
08/15BEMIS COMPANY, : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BEMIS COMPANY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Bemis Company, Inc. - BMS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 07:28pm CEST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Bemis Company, Inc. (“Bemis”) (NYSE: BMS) to Amcor Limited (“Amcor”). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Bemis will receive only 5.1 shares of Amcor for each share of Bemis that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bms/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEMIS COMPANY, INC.
07:28pBEMIS COMPANY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
08/17BEMIS : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
08/15BEMIS COMPANY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/10BEMIS : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
08/10BEMIS : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with bus..
PU
08/09BEMIS COMPANY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
PR
08/09BEMIS : RM LAW, Announces Investigation of Bemis Company, Inc.
PR
08/09WEISSLAW LLP : Bemis Company, Inc. Acquisition May Not Be In The Best Interests ..
PR
08/08BEMIS : to Combine With Amcor - Investor Call 2
PU
08/08BEMIS : to Combine With Amcor - Investor Call 1
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13MERGER ARBITRAGE MONDAYS : August 13, 2018 
08/10EAA Announces August 2018 Portfolio 
08/06Amcor (AMCRY) To Buy Bemis (BMS) In All-Stock Deal Valued At $57.75/Share - S.. 
08/06Amcor to buy Bemis in all-stock deal valued at $57.75/share 
08/02Bemis declares $0.31 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 077 M
EBIT 2018 401 M
Net income 2018 219 M
Debt 2018 1 418 M
Yield 2018 2,51%
P/E ratio 2018 20,68
P/E ratio 2019 16,59
EV / Sales 2018 1,46x
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capitalization 4 532 M
Chart BEMIS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bemis Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEMIS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 51,2 $
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William F. Austen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy M. Manganello Chairman
Michael B. Clauer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William E. Jackson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John Kreul Chief Information Officer & VP-Commercial Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEMIS COMPANY, INC.4.19%4 532
BALL CORPORATION7.42%13 983
AMCOR LIMITED-6.94%12 064
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-6.89%9 349
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.9.33%8 633
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-20.99%6 186
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.