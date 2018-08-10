Bemis : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of
EXPLANATORY NOTE
Bemis Company, Inc. ('Bemis') has entered into a Transaction Agreement, dated as of August 6, 2018, with Amcor Limited, Arctic Jersey Limited, and Arctic Corp., relating to a proposed business combination that is expected to be submitted to a vote of Bemis's shareholders.
Bemis is filing this Schedule 14A to file the following communications materials which may be deemed soliciting materials under Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act with respect to such vote.
Exhibit 99.1
SUBJECT: Bemis and Amcor - an exciting future!
Dear Bemis and Amcor Colleagues,
What a landmark week this has been for our companies!
Four days ago, we announced a plan to combine our organizations. When that's done, which we expect in the first quarter of calendar 2019, we will be the global leader in consumer packaging, with 50,000 people and about 250 plants in more than 40 countries.
People inside and outside Bemis and Amcor have recognized a fit between our companies for a long time. But the two of us started discussing the possibility of combining them only earlier this year. The process that followed was constructive, collaborative and thorough. Everyone who was involved was respectful and showed great resolve. They did terrific work.
We reached our conclusions independently, but they were identical and overwhelming: 1) our values-based companies were very compatible and 2) each would make the other one more capable and complete. A combined Amcor would be clearly differentiated in the industry, and exceptionally well positioned to create high value for customers, our people and other stakeholders. On Monday, Bemis and Amcor directors unanimously endorsed the agreement.
The combination holds tremendous promise. However, it's important to remember that nothing can change today. Until the transaction has been completed, we must continue to operate and compete as separate companies. It is a legal obligation that carries potentially severe penalties.
In parallel, small teams of Bemis and Amcor people will start planning for integration, apart from our day-to-day businesses. We will provide updates as we reach key milestones.
The best way the rest of us can contribute to the future success of our new company is by assuring the present, independent successes of Bemis and Amcor: being safe and engaged in everything we do, delighting customers, and meeting or beating our performance targets.
A lot can change in a few days. On Sunday, Bemis and Amcor were companies with proud histories of accomplishment and their own great possibilities. Today, we share a long-term future - and it is brighter than ever. We think that's very exciting, and hope that you do, too.
This communication contains certain statements that are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Amcor Limited ('Amcor'), its subsidiary Arctic Jersey Limited ('New Amcor') and Bemis Company, Inc. ('Bemis') have identified some of these forward-looking statements with words like 'believe,' 'may,' 'could,' 'would,' 'might,' 'possible,' 'will,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'potential,' 'outlook' or 'continue,' the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, without limitation, statements about the anticipated benefits of the contemplated transactions, including future financial and operating results and expected synergies and cost savings related to the contemplated transactions, the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Amcor, New Amcor or Bemis and the expected timing of the completion of the contemplated transactions. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Amcor or Bemis, as applicable, are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties. None of Amcor, New Amcor or Bemis, or any of their respective directors, executive officers or advisors, provide any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will actually occur. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to: uncertainties as to the timing of the contemplated transactions; uncertainties as to the approval of the transactions by Bemis' and Amcor's shareholders, as required in connection with the contemplated transactions; the possibility that a competing proposal will be made; the possibility that the closing conditions to the contemplated transactions may not be satisfied or waived, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant a necessary approval; the effects of disruption caused by the announcement of the contemplated transactions or the performance of the parties' obligations under the transaction agreement making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers, vendors and other business partners; the risk that shareholder litigation in connection with the contemplated transactions may affect the timing or occurrence of the contemplated transactions or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; uncertainties as to the availability and terms of refinancing for the existing indebtedness of Amcor or Bemis in connection with the contemplated transactions; uncertainties as to whether and when New Amcor may be listed in the US S&P 500 index and the S&P / ASX 200 index; uncertainties as to whether, when and in what amounts future dividend payments may be made by Amcor, Bemis or New Amcor; other business effects, including the effects of industry, economic or political conditions outside of the control of the parties to the contemplated transactions; transaction costs; actual or contingent liabilities; disruptions to the financial or capital markets; other risks and uncertainties discussed in Amcor's disclosures to the Australian Securities Exchange ('ASX'), including the '2017 Principal Risks' section of Amcor's Annual Report 2017; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in Bemis' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), including the 'Risk Factors' section of Bemis' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. You can obtain copies of Amcor's disclosures to the ASX for free at ASX's website (www.asx.com.au). You can obtain copies of Bemis' filings with the SEC for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof and none of Amcor, New Amcor or Bemis undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any other information in this communication, as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to correct any inaccuracies or omissions in them which become apparent, except as expressly required by law. All forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
