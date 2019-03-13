Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bemis Company, Inc.    BMS

BEMIS COMPANY, INC.

(BMS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bemis : Form Description Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combination transactions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 12:08am EDT

Disclaimer Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This communication contains certain statements that are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Amcor Limited ('Amcor'), its subsidiary Amcor plc (f/k/a Arctic Jersey Limited) ('New Amcor') and Bemis Company, Inc. ('Bemis') have identified some of these forward-looking statements with words like 'believe,' 'may,' 'could,' 'would,' 'might,' 'possible,' 'will,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'potential,' 'outlook' or 'continue,' the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, without limitation, statements about the anticipated benefits of the contemplated transactions, including future financial and operating results and expected synergies and cost savings related to the contemplated transactions, the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Amcor, New Amcor or Bemis and the expected timing of the completion of the contemplated transactions. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Amcor or Bemis, as applicable, are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties. None of Amcor, New Amcor or Bemis, or any of their respective directors, executive officers or advisors, provide any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will actually occur. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to: uncertainties as to the timing of the contemplated transactions; uncertainties as to the approval of the transactions by Bemis' and Amcor's shareholders, as required in connection with the contemplated transactions; the possibility that a competing proposal will be made; the possibility that the closing conditions to the contemplated transactions may not be satisfied or waived, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant a necessary approval; the effects of disruption caused by the announcement of the contemplated transactions or the performance of the parties' obligations under the transaction agreement making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers, vendors and other business partners; the risk that shareholder litigation in connection with the contemplated transactions may affect the timing or occurrence of the contemplated transactions or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; uncertainties as to the availability and terms of refinancing for the existing indebtedness of Amcor or Bemis in connection with the contemplated transactions; uncertainties as to whether and when New Amcor may be listed in the US S&P 500 index and the S&P / ASX 200 index; uncertainties as to whether, when and in what amounts future dividend payments may be made by Amcor, Bemis or New Amcor; other business effects, including the effects of industry, economic or political conditions outside of the control of the parties to the contemplated transactions; transaction costs; actual or contingent liabilities; disruptions to the financial or capital markets; other risks and uncertainties discussed in Amcor's disclosures to the Australian Securities Exchange ('ASX'), including the '2018 Principal Risks' section of Amcor's Annual Report 2018; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in Bemis' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), including the 'Risk Factors' section of Bemis' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. You can obtain copies of Amcor's disclosures to the ASX for free at ASX's website (www.asx.com.au). 2

Disclaimer

Bemis Company Inc. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 04:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEMIS COMPANY, INC.
12:08aBEMIS : Form Description Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in co..
PU
12:08aBEMIS : Form Description Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
03/12BEMIS : Amcor and Bemis Announce Important Progress towards Transaction Closing
BU
02/19BEMIS COMPANY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/15BEMIS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
02/14BEMIS : Form Description Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in co..
PU
02/11BEMIS : Form Description Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
02/11BEMIS : European Commission Approval Received for Amcor and Bemis Transaction
BU
02/11BEMIS : Form Description Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in co..
PU
02/11BEMIS : Form Description Amendment to the SC 13G filing
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 119 M
EBIT 2019 429 M
Net income 2019 265 M
Debt 2019 1 507 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 18,11
P/E ratio 2020 16,84
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
Capitalization 4 814 M
Chart BEMIS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bemis Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEMIS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 50,1 $
Spread / Average Target -5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William F. Austen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy M. Manganello Chairman
Michael B. Clauer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William E. Jackson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John Kreul Chief Information Officer & VP-Commercial Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEMIS COMPANY, INC.15.49%4 814
BALL CORPORATION20.92%18 589
AMCOR LIMITED11.70%12 075
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION21.51%9 166
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.31.71%7 410
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.7.67%7 162
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.