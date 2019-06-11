Bemis : Form Description Notification filed by national security exchange to report the removal from listing and registration of matured, redeemed or retired securities

|
|
UNITED STATES
|
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
FORM 25
|
NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND/OR REGISTRATION UNDER SECTION 12(b) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.
|
Commission File Number
|
001-05277
|
|
|
Issuer:
|
BEMIS CO INC
|
Exchange:
|
NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC
|
(Exact name of Issuer as specified in its charter, and name of Exchange where security is listed and/or registered)
|
|
Address:
|
|
Bemis Company, Inc.
|
Neenah,
|
WISCONSIN
|
54956
|
Telephone number:
|
(920) 527-5488
|
(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Issuer's principal executive offices)
|
Common Stock
|
(Description of class of securities)
Please place an X in the box to designate the rule provision relied upon to strike the class of securities from listing and registration:
Pursuant to the requirements fo the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing the Form 25 and has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.
|
2019-06-11
|
By
|
Jonathan Martin
|
|
Manager
|
Date
|
|
Name
|
Title
|
1
|
Form 25 and attached Notice will be considered compliance with the provisions of 17 CFR 240.19d-1 as applicable. See General Instructions.
NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION OF THE STATED
SECURITIES
The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention
to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and
registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on
June 24, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a).
[ X ] 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3) That on June 11, 2019, the instruments
representing the securities comprising the entire class of this
security came to evidence, by operation of law or otherwise, other
securities in substitution therefore and represent no other right
except, if such be the fact, the right to receive an immediate cash
payment.
The merger between Bemis Company, Inc. and Amcor plc became
effective before the open on June 11, 2019. Each Common Share of
Bemis Company, Inc. was converted into 5.1 shares of Amcor plc
Ordinary Shares.
The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission
that as a result of the above indicated conditions this security
was suspended from trading on June 11, 2019.
Disclaimer
Bemis Company Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 18:03:03 UTC