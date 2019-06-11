Bemis : Form Description Notification filed by national security exchange to report the removal from listing and registration of matured, redeemed or retired securities

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 25 NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND/OR REGISTRATION UNDER SECTION 12(b) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. Commission File Number 001-05277

Issuer: BEMIS CO INC Exchange: NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC (Exact name of Issuer as specified in its charter, and name of Exchange where security is listed and/or registered) Address: Bemis Company, Inc. Neenah, WISCONSIN 54956 Telephone number: (920) 527-5488 (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Issuer's principal executive offices) Common Stock (Description of class of securities)

Pursuant to the requirements fo the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing the Form 25 and has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.

2019-06-11 By Jonathan Martin Manager Date Name Title

