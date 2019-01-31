Bemis : Reports Solid Fourth Quarter and 2018 Results

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) today reported financial results for its
fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. Refer to the
reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures detailed in the attached schedule,
including adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, and net debt.
SUMMARY OF THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
Q4 YTD
|
($ in millions except per share amounts)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
change
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
change
|
Earnings Per Share
|
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
|
$
|
(0.44
|
)
|
|
259.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
2.36
|
|
|
$
|
1.02
|
|
|
131.4
|
%
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
2.79
|
|
|
$
|
2.39
|
|
|
16.7
|
%
|
Cash from Operations
|
|
$
|
158.4
|
|
|
$
|
79.5
|
|
|
99.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
461.5
|
|
|
$
|
379.0
|
|
|
21.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Packaging Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
89.7
|
|
|
$
|
89.3
|
|
|
$
|
0.4
|
|
|
$
|
360.2
|
|
|
$
|
352.5
|
|
|
$
|
7.7
|
|
Latin America Packaging Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
7.8
|
|
|
$
|
6.2
|
|
|
$
|
1.6
|
|
|
$
|
32.8
|
|
|
$
|
30.0
|
|
|
$
|
2.8
|
|
Rest of World Packaging Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
23.8
|
|
|
$
|
15.4
|
|
|
$
|
8.4
|
|
|
$
|
81.2
|
|
|
$
|
61.1
|
|
|
$
|
20.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refer to the reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures detailed in
the attached schedule, including adjusted earnings per share,
referenced in this release.
|
“We delivered strong earnings and operating cash flow improvement in
2018. Our Agility plan to fix, strengthen, and grow Bemis is progressing
well and benefiting our business,” said William F. Austen, Bemis
Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “All operating segments
performed in-line with our expectations and met our Agility objectives
during 2018. In our U.S. business, we focused on improving operations
and laying the foundation for long-term growth through our Agile Lane
initiative to penetrate short-run business. Our teams in the U.S. worked
tirelessly to deliver our financial plans in light of both known and
incremental headwinds during the year. In our Latin American business,
we continued to execute cost improvements in light of the challenging
economic environment in Brazil and delivered 100 basis points of margin
expansion during the year. In our Rest of World business, we delivered
200 basis points of operating profit improvement in 2018, driven by
solid operational performance across the segment and strong organic
sales growth in our healthcare packaging business.”
Austen concluded, “I am proud of our teams and the countless
operational, commercial, and administrative improvements we executed in
2018 to drive long-term benefit in our business. We are well-positioned
to continue progressing in 2019.”
AGILITY PROGRESS
As part of the Company’s previously-announced improvement plan called
“Agility” to fix, strengthen, and grow its business, the fix aspect of
this plan includes a restructuring and cost savings target of $65
million pre-tax by the end of 2019. Agility-related cost savings were
approximately $9 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, for a full
year total of $35 million, in line with the Company’s expectations.
Additionally, in relation to the strengthen and grow aspects of Agility,
the Company reached its 2018 internal targets for growth of short-run
business.
PROPOSED COMBINATION WITH AMCOR
On August 6, 2018, Bemis announced a plan for an all-stock combination
with Amcor to create the global leader in consumer packaging with the
footprint, scale, talent, and capabilities to better serve customers
around the world, drive significant value for shareholders, create
enhanced opportunities for employees, and deliver the most sustainable
innovations for the environment.
Austen stated, “We believe combining these two organizations will drive
significant value for shareholders, employees, and customers over the
long-term. Bemis shareholders will have the opportunity to benefit from
the expected increased dividend, which nearly doubles from Bemis’
current dividend, and the value creation driven from not only the $180
million of cost synergies identified as part of the transaction but also
additional potential revenue synergies.”
Austen continued, “As announced in our press release last week, we
anticipate the transaction will close in the second quarter of 2019.
Over the past several months, our integration planning teams have made
great progress to ensure the framework is set to support a smooth
transition on the first day of the new Amcor, as well as the days and
months that follow. For Bemis, this is the next exciting chapter in our
evolution. We look forward to creating the global leader in consumer
packaging through this transaction.”
During the fourth quarter and full year 2018, Bemis recorded
approximately $4 million and $14 million, respectively, of costs related
to the planned transaction with Amcor. Bemis’ adjusted earnings per
share metric excludes certain costs, charges and other items, including
these transaction-related costs.
BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS
U.S. Packaging
Fourth Quarter 2018
U.S. Packaging net sales of $660.4 million for the fourth quarter of
2018 represented an increase of 2.7 percent compared to the same period
of 2017. The increase in net sales was driven by price and mix. Compared
to the prior fourth quarter, unit volumes were down approximately one
percent, driven by the Company’s planned exit of infant care business at
its Shelbyville, Tennessee facility.
U.S. Packaging operating profit was $89.7 million in the fourth quarter
of 2018, or 13.6 percent of net sales, compared to $89.3 million, or
13.9 percent of net sales, in 2017. Operating profit in the fourth
quarter of 2018 included the benefits of cost savings from the Company’s
Agility plan and improved operations, offset by the impact of customer
incentives and the employee pay-for-performance plan.
Full Year 2018
U.S. Packaging net sales of $2,698.5 million for the full year 2018
represented an increase of 2.8 percent compared to 2017. The increase in
net sales was driven by price and mix. Compared to the prior year, unit
volumes were down approximately one percent, driven by the Company’s
planned exit of infant care business at its Shelbyville, Tennessee
facility.
U.S. Packaging operating profit increased to $360.2 million for the full
year 2018, or 13.3 percent of net sales, compared to $352.5 million, or
13.4 percent of net sales, in 2017. Operating profit in 2018 included
the benefit of cost savings from the Company’s Agility plan and improved
operations, partially offset by the impact of freight costs, customer
incentives, and the employee pay-for-performance plan.
Latin America Packaging
Fourth Quarter 2018
Latin America Packaging net sales of $152.4 million for the fourth
quarter of 2018 represented a decrease of 14.7 percent compared to the
same period of 2017. Currency translation and the impact of implementing
high inflation accounting in the Company’s business in Argentina
decreased net sales by 22.6 percent. Organic sales growth of 7.9 percent
reflects improved sales price and mix, partially offset by decreased
unit volumes of approximately 16 percent driven primarily by the exit of
some laundry detergent packaging volume in Brazil that is converting to
another packaging format.
Latin America Packaging operating profit increased to $7.8 million in
the fourth quarter of 2018, or 5.1 percent of net sales, compared to
$6.2 million, or 3.5 percent of net sales, in 2017. The net impact of
currency translation decreased operating profit during the fourth
quarter by $1.2 million. Additionally, the implementation of high
inflation accounting in the Company’s Argentina business negatively
impacted operating profit by $0.9 million during the fourth quarter of
2018. The remaining $3.7 million increase in Latin America Packaging
operating profit was driven by variable and fixed cost savings actions
implemented in light of the challenging economic environment in Brazil
and the Company’s Agility plan, partially offset by the impact of
decreased volume.
Full Year 2018
Latin America Packaging net sales of $628.6 million for the full year
2018 represented a decrease of 11.6 percent compared to the full year of
2017. Currency translation and the impact of implementing high inflation
accounting in the Company’s business in Argentina decreased net sales by
16.1 percent. Organic sales growth of 4.5 percent reflects improved
sales price and mix, partially offset by decreased unit volumes of
approximately 10 percent driven primarily by the exit of some laundry
detergent packaging volume in Brazil that is converting to another
packaging format.
Latin America Packaging operating profit increased to $32.8 million for
the full year 2018 compared to $30.0 million in 2017. The net impact of
currency translation decreased operating profit during 2018 by $4.8
million. Additionally, the implementation of high inflation accounting
in the Company’s Argentina business negatively impacted operating profit
by $2.2 million during 2018. The remaining $9.8 million increase in
Latin America Packaging operating profit during 2018 was driven by
variable and fixed cost savings actions implemented in light of the
challenging economic environment in Brazil and the Company’s Agility
plan, partially offset by the impact of decreased volume.
Rest of World Packaging
Fourth Quarter 2018
Rest of World Packaging net sales of $190.0 million for the fourth
quarter of 2018 represented an increase of 4.6 percent compared to the
fourth quarter of 2017. Currency translation decreased net sales by 2.6
percent. The acquisition of Evadix increased net sales by 0.3 percent.
Organic sales growth of 6.9 percent reflects increased price and mix,
partially offset by decreased unit volumes of approximately 3 percent,
driven by comparison to an exceptionally strong fourth quarter of 2017
in the Company’s Asia Pacific business.
Rest of World Packaging operating profit increased to $23.8 million in
the fourth quarter of 2018, or 12.5 percent of net sales, compared to
$15.4 million, or 8.5 percent of net sales, in 2017. The net impact of
currency translation decreased operating profit during the fourth
quarter by $0.4 million. The increase in operating profit in Rest of
World Packaging was driven by strong operational performance and
increased sales volume in the Company’s healthcare packaging business.
Full Year 2018
Rest of World Packaging net sales of $762.8 million for the full year
2018 represented an increase of 7.6 percent compared to the full year of
2017. Currency translation increased net sales by 2.4 percent. The
acquisition of Evadix increased net sales by 0.9 percent. Organic sales
growth of 4.3 percent reflects increased price and mix and increased
unit volumes of approximately 3 percent, driven by strength in the
Company’s healthcare packaging business.
Rest of World Packaging operating profit for the full year 2018 was
$81.2 million, compared to $61.1 million for the same period in 2017.
The net impact of currency translation increased operating profit during
2018 by $1.2 million. The remaining increase in operating profit in Rest
of World Packaging was driven by strong operational performance and
increased sales volume in the Company’s healthcare packaging business.
BRAZIL TAX LITIGATION DECISION
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company received a favorable
decision from the Federal Court of Appeals in Sao Paulo, Brazil, related
to the payment of certain indirect taxes in prior years. As a result of
this decision, the Company expects to be entitled to credits against
Brazilian federal tax payments in future years. The Company is currently
evaluating the value of the credits, including calculating the amount of
the credits, as well as any related income tax and indirect tax expense.
The details involved are complex and fluid as there are pending
decisions with the Brazilian courts which may result in changes to the
benefit calculation and timing of receipt of benefits. The Company
anticipates completing a preliminary valuation with assistance of
outside counsel prior to the filing of Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2018. As such, the impact is not reflected in the results
reported in this press release but may be reflected in such filing. At
that time, Bemis intends to exclude the impact of this unusual item from
its adjusted earnings per share metric.
CASH FLOW AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE
Cash flow from operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018
was $461.5 million, compared to $379.0 million in the prior year.
Increased profit and working capital improvements contributed to the
increase in cash flow from operations.
Total company net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 2.2 times at December 31,
2018.
Capital expenditures totaled $143.5 million for the twelve months ended
December 31, 2018, slightly lower than the Company’s expectations due to
timing of projects.
OUTLOOK
Due to the pending merger with Amcor, Bemis Company will not be issuing
2019 guidance.
PRESENTATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION
This press release refers to non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted
diluted earnings per share, organic sales growth or decline, adjusted
EBITDA and net debt to adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted return on invested
capital. These non-GAAP financial measures adjust for factors that are
unusual or unpredictable. These measures exclude the impact of certain
amounts related to the effect of changes in currency exchange rates,
acquisitions, and restructuring, including employee-related costs,
equipment relocation costs, accelerated depreciation and the write-down
of equipment. These measures also exclude gains or losses on sales of
significant property and divestitures, certain litigation matters, and
certain acquisition-related expenses, including transaction expenses,
due diligence expenses, professional and legal fees, purchase accounting
adjustments for inventory and order backlog and changes in the fair
value of deferred acquisition payments. This adjusted information should
not be construed as an alternative to results determined in accordance
with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of
America (GAAP). Management of the Company uses the non-GAAP measures to
evaluate operating performance and believes that these non-GAAP measures
are useful to enable investors to perform comparisons of current and
historical performance of the Company. All historical non-GAAP
information is reconciled with reported GAAP results.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains certain estimates, predictions, and other
“forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and within the meaning of Section 27A of
the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Forward-looking statements
are generally identified with the words “believe,” “expect,” “likely,”
“anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “will,” “plan,”
“project,” “should,” “continue,” or the negative thereof or other
similar expressions, or discussion of future goals or aspirations, which
are predictions of or indicate future events and trends and which do not
relate to historical matters. Such statements are based on information
available to management as of the time of such statements and relate to,
among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we
operate, projections of future performance (financial and otherwise),
including those of acquired companies, perceived opportunities in the
market and statements regarding our strategy and vision. Forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other
factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to
differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We
undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking
statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or
otherwise.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expected
include, but are not limited to:
-
Our pending merger with Amcor, including uncertainties as to the
timing of completion, the risk that the merger may not be completed in
a timely manner or at all, and the risk that our shareholders cannot
be certain of the value of the consideration they will receive;
-
The ability of our foreign operations to maintain working
efficiencies, as well as properly adjust to continuing changes in
global politics, legislation, and economic conditions;
-
A failure to realize the full potential of our restructuring
activities;
-
Changes in the competitive conditions within our markets, as well as
changes in the demand for our goods;
-
Changes in the value of our goodwill and other intangible assets;
-
Our ability to retain and build upon the relationships and sales of
our key customers;
-
The potential loss of business or increased costs due to customer or
vendor consolidation;
-
The costs, availability, and terms of acquiring our raw materials
(particularly for polymer resins and adhesives), as well as our
ability to pass any price changes on to our customers;
-
Changes in import and export regulation that could subject us to
liability or impair our ability to compete in international markets;
-
Variances in key exchange rates that could affect the translation of
the financial statements of our foreign entities;
-
Our ability to effectively implement and update our global enterprise
resource planning ("ERP") systems;
-
Our ability to realize the benefits of our acquisitions and
divestitures, and whether we are able to properly integrate those
businesses we have acquired;
-
Fluctuations in interest rates and our borrowing costs, along with
other key financial variables;
-
A potential failure in our information technology infrastructure or
applications and their ability to protect our key functions from
cyber-crime and other malicious content;
-
Changes in our credit rating;
-
Unexpected outcomes in our current and future administrative and
litigation proceedings;
-
Changes in governmental regulations, particularly in the areas of
environmental, health and safety matters, fiscal incentives, and
foreign investment;
-
Our ability to effectively introduce new products into the market and
to protect or retain our intellectual property rights;
-
Changes in our ability to attract and retain high performance
employees; and
-
Our ability to manage all costs and the funded status associated with
our pension plans.
These and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions identified from
time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including without limitation, those described under Item 1A "Risk
Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on
Form 10-Q, could cause actual future results to differ materially from
those projected in the forward-looking statements. In addition, actual
future results could differ materially from those projected in the
forward-looking statements as a result of changes in the assumptions
used in making such forward-looking statements.
LEGAL DISCLOSURES
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication is not intended to and does not constitute an offer
to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an
invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the
solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall
there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any
jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities
will be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of
Section 10 of the Securities Act.
Important Additional Information Will Be Filed with the SEC
In connection with the contemplated transactions, New Amcor intends to
file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC that will include
a joint proxy statement of Bemis and prospectus of New Amcor. The joint
proxy statement/prospectus will also be sent or given to Bemis
shareholders and will contain important information about the
contemplated transactions. Shareholders are urged to read the joint
proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents filed or to be
filed with the SEC carefully when they become available because they
will contain important information about Bemis, Amcor, New Amcor, the
contemplated transactions, and related matters. Investors and
shareholders will be able to obtain free copies of the joint proxy
statement/prospectus (when available) and other documents filed with the
SEC by Bemis, Amcor, and New Amcor through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).
Participants in the Solicitation
Bemis, Amcor, New Amcor, and their respective directors and executive
officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies
from Bemis shareholders in connection with the contemplated
transactions. Information about Bemis’ directors and executive officers
is set forth in its proxy statement for its 2018 Annual Meeting of
Shareholders and its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year
ended December 31, 2017, which may be obtained for free at the SEC’s
website (www.sec.gov).
Information about Amcor’s directors and executive officers is set forth
in its Annual Report 2018, which may be obtained for free at ASX’s
website (www.asx.com.au).
Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the
solicitation of proxies in connection with the contemplated transactions
will be included in the joint proxy statement/prospectus that New Amcor
intends to file with the SEC.
INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL
Bemis Company, Inc. will webcast an investor telephone conference
regarding its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results this
morning at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time today, January 31, 2019. The Company
requests callers to limit their questions to those pertaining to the
core Bemis business and refrain from questions relating to the pending
merger with Amcor. Individuals may listen to the call on the Internet at www.bemis.com
under “Investor Relations.” Listeners are urged to check the website
ahead of time to ensure their computers are configured for the audio
stream. Instructions for obtaining the required, free, downloadable
software are available in a pre-event system test on the site.
ABOUT BEMIS COMPANY, INC.
Bemis Company, Inc. (“Bemis” or the “Company”) is a supplier of flexible
and rigid plastic packaging used by leading food, consumer products,
healthcare, and other companies worldwide. Founded in 1858, Bemis
reported 2018 net sales of approximately $4.1 billion. Bemis has a
strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and
laminating, printing, and converting. Headquartered in Neenah,
Wisconsin, Bemis employs approximately 16,000 individuals worldwide.
More information about Bemis is available at our website, www.bemis.com.
|
|
BEMIS COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
1,002.8
|
|
|
$
|
1,003.6
|
|
|
$
|
4,089.9
|
|
|
$
|
4,046.2
|
|
Cost of products sold (1)
|
|
802.4
|
|
|
809.8
|
|
|
3,284.8
|
|
|
3,260.0
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
200.4
|
|
|
193.8
|
|
|
805.1
|
|
|
786.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses (1)
|
|
93.3
|
|
|
94.7
|
|
|
377.9
|
|
|
385.2
|
|
Research and development costs
|
|
9.3
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
42.9
|
|
Restructuring and other costs (1)
|
|
11.4
|
|
|
19.3
|
|
|
61.9
|
|
|
60.4
|
|
Goodwill impairment charge
|
|
—
|
|
|
196.6
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
196.6
|
|
Other operating income
|
|
(5.0
|
)
|
|
(7.0
|
)
|
|
(16.4
|
)
|
|
(20.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
91.4
|
|
|
(119.1
|
)
|
|
343.7
|
|
|
122.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
19.6
|
|
|
17.1
|
|
|
76.1
|
|
|
65.8
|
|
Other non-operating income (1)
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
8.5
|
|
|
(2.8
|
)
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
72.5
|
|
|
(144.7
|
)
|
|
270.4
|
|
|
52.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
8.7
|
|
|
(104.0
|
)
|
|
54.8
|
|
|
(41.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
63.8
|
|
|
$
|
(40.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
215.6
|
|
|
$
|
94.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
$
|
(0.44
|
)
|
|
$
|
2.37
|
|
|
$
|
1.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
|
$
|
(0.44
|
)
|
|
$
|
2.36
|
|
|
$
|
1.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends paid per share
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
|
$
|
1.24
|
|
|
$
|
1.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
91.0
|
|
|
90.8
|
|
|
91.0
|
|
|
91.5
|
|
Diluted
|
|
91.9
|
|
|
91.2
|
|
|
91.5
|
|
|
91.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Prior year information has been recast to reflect the adoption of
pension accounting changes during the first quarter of 2018 and
conform to current year presentation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
The fourth quarter of 2018 includes a $8.2 million benefit related
to final refinements of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. This
benefit is excluded from the Company’s calculation of adjusted
earnings per share. Please see footnote 4 of the attached
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS for details.
|
|
|
|
|
|
BEMIS COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
(in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
76.1
|
|
|
$
|
71.1
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
443.3
|
|
|
448.7
|
|
Inventories
|
|
619.5
|
|
|
620.2
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
80.4
|
|
|
97.1
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,219.3
|
|
|
1,237.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
1,250.3
|
|
|
1,318.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
845.2
|
|
|
852.7
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
121.4
|
|
|
142.3
|
|
Deferred charges and other assets
|
|
119.5
|
|
|
149.7
|
|
Total other long-term assets
|
|
1,086.1
|
|
|
1,144.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
3,555.7
|
|
|
$
|
3,699.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
$
|
1.8
|
|
|
$
|
5.0
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
10.2
|
|
|
16.0
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
515.9
|
|
|
477.2
|
|
Employee-related liabilities
|
|
94.3
|
|
|
73.1
|
|
Accrued income and other taxes
|
|
28.1
|
|
|
30.5
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
46.1
|
|
|
64.3
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
696.4
|
|
|
666.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
|
1,348.6
|
|
|
1,542.4
|
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
166.7
|
|
|
153.5
|
|
Other liabilities and deferred credits
|
|
138.2
|
|
|
136.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
2,349.9
|
|
|
2,498.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock issued (129.3 and 129.1 shares, respectively)
|
|
12.9
|
|
|
12.9
|
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
|
604.2
|
|
|
590.4
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
2,446.6
|
|
|
2,324.8
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(525.5
|
)
|
|
(394.5
|
)
|
Common stock held in treasury (38.3 shares at cost)
|
|
(1,332.4
|
)
|
|
(1,332.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
1,205.8
|
|
|
1,201.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
$
|
3,555.7
|
|
|
$
|
3,699.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BEMIS COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH
FLOWS
|
(in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
215.6
|
|
|
$
|
94.0
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
167.6
|
|
|
169.8
|
|
Goodwill impairment charge
|
|
—
|
|
|
196.6
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
19.6
|
|
|
17.4
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
25.5
|
|
|
(131.2
|
)
|
Income of unconsolidated affiliated company
|
|
(2.3
|
)
|
|
(2.9
|
)
|
Cash dividends received from unconsolidated affiliated company
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net loss on disposal of property and equipment
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
6.6
|
|
Changes in working capital, excluding effect of currency
|
|
32.9
|
|
|
15.6
|
|
Changes in other assets and liabilities
|
|
—
|
|
|
13.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
461.5
|
|
|
379.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Additions to property and equipment
|
|
(143.5
|
)
|
|
(188.5
|
)
|
Business acquisitions and adjustments, net of cash acquired
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3.9
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(139.9
|
)
|
|
(177.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
|
(4.2
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Net borrowing (repayment) of commercial paper
|
|
(188.2
|
)
|
|
17.0
|
|
Net repayment of short-term debt
|
|
(6.1
|
)
|
|
(3.0
|
)
|
Cash dividends paid to shareholders
|
|
(113.8
|
)
|
|
(111.2
|
)
|
Common stock purchased for the treasury
|
|
—
|
|
|
(103.8
|
)
|
Stock incentive programs and related tax withholdings
|
|
(5.8
|
)
|
|
(8.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(318.1
|
)
|
|
(207.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
(3.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents balance at beginning of year
|
|
71.1
|
|
|
74.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents balance at end of period
|
|
$
|
76.1
|
|
|
$
|
71.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BEMIS COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SEGMENT SALES AND PROFIT INFORMATION
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Packaging (a)
|
|
$
|
660.4
|
|
|
$
|
643.3
|
|
|
$
|
2,698.5
|
|
|
$
|
2,626.0
|
|
Latin America Packaging (b)
|
|
152.4
|
|
|
178.7
|
|
|
628.6
|
|
|
711.4
|
|
Rest of World Packaging (c)
|
|
190.0
|
|
|
181.6
|
|
|
762.8
|
|
|
708.8
|
|
Total net sales
|
|
$
|
1,002.8
|
|
|
$
|
1,003.6
|
|
|
$
|
4,089.9
|
|
|
$
|
4,046.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment operating profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Packaging (d)
|
|
$
|
89.7
|
|
|
$
|
89.3
|
|
|
$
|
360.2
|
|
|
$
|
352.5
|
|
Latin America Packaging (e)
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
32.8
|
|
|
30.0
|
|
Rest of World Packaging (f)
|
|
23.8
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
81.2
|
|
|
61.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
|
11.4
|
|
|
19.3
|
|
|
61.9
|
|
|
60.4
|
|
Goodwill impairment charge
|
|
—
|
|
|
196.6
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
196.6
|
|
General corporate expenses
|
|
18.5
|
|
|
14.1
|
|
|
68.6
|
|
|
64.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
91.4
|
|
|
(119.1
|
)
|
|
343.7
|
|
|
122.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
19.6
|
|
|
17.1
|
|
|
76.1
|
|
|
65.8
|
|
Other non-operating income
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
8.5
|
|
|
(2.8
|
)
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
$
|
72.5
|
|
|
$
|
(144.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
270.4
|
|
|
$
|
52.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit return on sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Packaging (d / a)
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
|
13.9
|
%
|
|
13.3
|
%
|
|
13.4
|
%
|
Latin America Packaging (e / b)
|
|
5.1
|
%
|
|
3.5
|
%
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
Rest of World Packaging (f / c)
|
|
12.5
|
%
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
|
10.6
|
%
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BEMIS COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SEGMENT SALES AND PROFIT INFORMATION
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Components of changes in net sales
|
|
Q4 2018
% Change YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 2018 YTD
% Change YoY
|
U.S Packaging:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Organic sales growth (decline) *
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
U.S. Packaging
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latin America Packaging:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency effect
|
|
(22.6
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(16.1
|
)%
|
Organic sales growth (decline) *
|
|
7.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
Latin America Packaging
|
|
(14.7
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11.6
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rest of World Packaging:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency effect
|
|
(2.6
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
Acquisition effect
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
Organic sales growth (decline) *
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
Rest of World Packaging
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Company:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency effect
|
|
(4.6
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2.4
|
)%
|
Acquisition effect
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
Organic sales growth (decline) *
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
Total change in net sales
|
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Organic sales growth (decline) = sum of price, mix, and volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BEMIS COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER
SHARE AND NET DEBT
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Non-GAAP earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share, as reported
|
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
|
$
|
(0.44
|
)
|
|
$
|
2.36
|
|
|
$
|
1.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjustments per share, net of taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and related costs (1)
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
0.42
|
|
Goodwill impairment charge (2)
|
|
—
|
|
|
1.59
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1.59
|
|
Pension settlement charge (3)
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
Tax reform (4)
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
(0.74
|
)
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
(0.74
|
)
|
Other costs (5)
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
|
$
|
2.79
|
|
|
$
|
2.39
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Restructuring and related costs include the 2016 restructuring plan
focused on plant closures in Latin America and the 2017
restructuring plan focused on aligning the Company's cost structure
to its environment. Restructuring related costs primarily include
professional fees for consultants.
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
The Company recognized a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related
to the Latin America Packaging segment. This impairment is a result
of the impact on profits from the decline in the economic
environment in Brazil during 2017 and the related forecasted slower
economic recovery. The impairment charge recognized by the Company
was $196.6 million pre-tax and $145.5 million, net of taxes.
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
The Company initiated a program during the third quarter of 2017 in
which it offered terminated vested participants in the U.S.
qualified retirement plans the opportunity to receive their benefits
early as a lump sum. The Company recognized a $10.1 million pre-tax
pension settlement charge in the fourth quarter of 2017. This charge
was $6.8 million, net of taxes.
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (“TCJA") was
signed by the President of the United States and became enacted law.
The Company recognized a $67.2 million non-cash tax benefit in the
fourth quarter of 2017. This benefit is due to the revaluation of
deferred tax assets and liabilities from the change in the U.S.
Federal statutory tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent netted
against the increase to taxes from the one-time transition tax on
unremitted earnings. Amounts reported in 2018 reflect final
refinements related to the impact of the TCJA based upon regulations
promulgated during 2018.
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
In 2018, other costs include costs related to the pending
transaction with Amcor. In 2017, others costs are comprised of
acquisition costs and hurricane-related expenses incurred at the
Puerto Rico facility.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Net Debt
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
$
|
1.8
|
|
|
$
|
5.0
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
10.2
|
|
|
16.0
|
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
|
1,348.6
|
|
|
1,542.4
|
|
Total debt
|
|
1,360.6
|
|
|
1,563.4
|
|
Less cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(76.1
|
)
|
|
(71.1
|
)
|
Net debt
|
|
$
|
1,284.5
|
|
|
$
|
1,492.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BEMIS COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP RETURN ON
INVESTED CAPITAL AND EBITDA
|
(in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
12 months ended
December 31,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
September 30,
2018
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
63.8
|
|
|
$
|
57.5
|
|
|
$
|
46.7
|
|
|
$
|
47.6
|
|
|
$
|
215.6
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
8.7
|
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
14.9
|
|
|
54.8
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
19.6
|
|
|
18.9
|
|
|
18.7
|
|
|
18.9
|
|
|
76.1
|
|
Other non-operating (income) expense
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
(0.9
|
)
|
|
(2.8
|
)
|
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
|
|
91.4
|
|
|
93.1
|
|
|
78.7
|
|
|
80.5
|
|
|
343.7
|
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
|
11.4
|
|
|
16.1
|
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
|
61.9
|
|
Adjusted EBIT (a)
|
|
102.8
|
|
|
109.2
|
|
|
99.7
|
|
|
93.9
|
|
|
405.6
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
41.1
|
|
|
40.8
|
|
|
42.5
|
|
|
43.2
|
|
|
167.6
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
143.9
|
|
|
$
|
150.0
|
|
|
$
|
142.2
|
|
|
$
|
137.1
|
|
|
$
|
573.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Invested Capital(1) (b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,627.5
|
|
Assumed tax rate(2) (c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.0
|
%
|
Adjusted ROIC (a * (1 - c) / b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
12 months ended
December 31,
2017
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2017
|
|
June 30,
2017
|
|
March 31,
2017
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
(40.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
55.6
|
|
|
$
|
28.0
|
|
|
$
|
51.1
|
|
|
$
|
94.0
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
(104.0
|
)
|
|
26.4
|
|
|
13.1
|
|
|
23.2
|
|
|
(41.3
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
17.1
|
|
|
16.7
|
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
65.8
|
|
Other non-operating (income) expense(3)
|
|
8.5
|
|
|
(1.7
|
)
|
|
(1.4
|
)
|
|
(1.9
|
)
|
|
3.5
|
|
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)(3)
|
|
(119.1
|
)
|
|
97.0
|
|
|
55.7
|
|
|
88.4
|
|
|
$
|
122.0
|
|
Restructuring and other costs(3)
|
|
19.3
|
|
|
12.9
|
|
|
23.8
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
60.4
|
|
Goodwill impairment charge
|
|
196.6
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
196.6
|
|
Adjusted EBIT(3) (a)
|
|
96.8
|
|
|
109.9
|
|
|
79.5
|
|
|
92.8
|
|
|
379.0
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
42.3
|
|
|
42.5
|
|
|
43.2
|
|
|
41.8
|
|
|
169.8
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA(3)
|
|
$
|
139.1
|
|
|
$
|
152.4
|
|
|
$
|
122.7
|
|
|
$
|
134.6
|
|
|
$
|
548.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Invested Capital(1) (b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,743.3
|
|
Assumed tax rate(2) (c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.0
|
%
|
Adjusted ROIC (a * (1 - c) / b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Average invested capital includes all equity and debt amounts, less
cash, calculated on a five-quarter average.
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
The tax rate used approximates the U.S. federal and state statutory
rates. For comparative purposes, a consistent tax rate has been used
for all periods presented.
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Prior year information has been recast to reflect the adoption of
pension accounting changes and conform to current year presentation.
|
|
|
|
