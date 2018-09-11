Benchmark Botanics Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2018) - Benchmark Botanics, Inc. (CSE: BBT) (OTC Pink: BHHKF) (FSE: BBW) ("Benchmark" or the "Company"). Benchmark is pleased to announce that its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000 (the "Private Placement") with an arm's-length party (the "Investor") was closed on September 10, 2018.

The Private Placement involved the sale of 2,666,667 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.75 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one Share at a price of $1.20 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Private Placement. All of the Units, Shares and Warrants will be subject to a restricted period of four months and one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement. The Investor has the option to subscribe for an additional 2,666,666 Units on or before the day that is five business days after the closing date of the initial subscription at a subscription price of $0.75 per Unit.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Units for general working capital purposes and the costs of setting up the Company's extraction operations. The Private Placement is subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to persons in the United States absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Benchmark

Benchmark is a publicly traded company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is positioned to provide financing, partnership and acquisition opportunities to licensed producers and ancillary businesses within the global cannabis industry.

In November 2017, the Company acquired its first subsidiary, Potanicals Green Growers Inc. Potanicals Green Growers possesses a Health Canada license to cultivate and sell cannabis as an Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes (ACMPR) Licensed Producer. In its first phase of operations, Potanicals is currently cultivating in its 12,700 square foot PHASE I indoor production facility. Benchmark is pursuing additional sites to retro-fit for large scale cultivation expansion.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

BENCHMARK BOTANICS INC.

/s/ "Ping (Johnson) Zhang"

Ping (Johnson) Zhang

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information

Investor Relations

Benchmark Botanics, Inc.

Email: invest@bbtinc.ca

Tel: 604-238-0005

www.benchmarkbotanics.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. This news release includes forward-looking statements with respect to the business and future objectives of the Company, the timing and completion of the Private Placement and the subscription of an additional 2,666,667 Units by the Investor. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including risks related to: (i) the facility and Potanicals' operations; (ii) adverse market conditions; (iii) the ability of the Company to complete financings in the future; (iv) dependence on suppliers and skilled labour; (v) government regulation and compliance with the ACMPR; (vi) managing and maintaining growth; (vii) unfavourable publicity or consumer perception litigation; and (viii) competition. The Company is not currently producing medical marijuana. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including the risk factors discussed in this news release and in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and on the CSE website. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.