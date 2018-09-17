Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Benchmark Electronics, Inc.    BHE

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC. (BHE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Benchmark Electronics : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 11:25pm CEST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on October 11, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2018.

Benchmark Electronics (PRNewsfoto/Benchmark Electronics, Inc.)

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark provides worldwide integrated electronics manufacturing services (EMS), engineering and design services, and precision machining services to original equipment manufacturers in the following industries: industrial controls, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and test and instrumentation. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in eight countries, and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the scope of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "project," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "anticipate," "predict," "goals," "targeting" and similar terms, and the negatives thereof, often identify forward-looking statements, which are not limited to historical facts. The Company's forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future business strategies, initiatives or expectations. Although Benchmark believes these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they involve risks and uncertainties relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materializes or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Readers are advised to consult further disclosures on these risks and uncertainties, particularly in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Benchmark as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update them.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-electronics-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-300714034.html

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC
11:25pBENCHMARK ELECTRONICS : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
08/16BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS : Announces the Appointment of Stephen J. Beaver as Vice P..
AQ
08/14BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS : High-Quality Safety and Compliance Measures in Medical D..
PR
08/07BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC. (NYSE : BHE) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
08/07BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
08/06BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS : Announces the Appointment of Stephen J. Beaver as Vice P..
PR
07/26BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
07/24BENCHMARK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Terminat..
AQ
07/23BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:29pBenchmark Electronics declares $0.15 dividend 
08/14The latest portfolio moves by Engaged Capital 
08/0350 Top Technology Dividend WallStars By Yield And Gains For August 
07/25Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (07/25/2018) 
07/25Midday Gainers / Losers (07/25/2018) 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.