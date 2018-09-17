Benchmark Electronics : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on October 11, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2018.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides worldwide integrated electronics manufacturing services (EMS), engineering and design services, and precision machining services to original equipment manufacturers in the following industries: industrial controls, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and test and instrumentation. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in eight countries, and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the scope of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "project," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "anticipate," "predict," "goals," "targeting" and similar terms, and the negatives thereof, often identify forward-looking statements, which are not limited to historical facts. The Company's forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future business strategies, initiatives or expectations. Although Benchmark believes these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they involve risks and uncertainties relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materializes or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Readers are advised to consult further disclosures on these risks and uncertainties, particularly in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Benchmark as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update them.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-electronics-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-300714034.html

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.