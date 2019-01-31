Log in
BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC. (BHE)
News

Benchmark Electronics : Confirms Receipt Of Engaged Capital's Director Nominees

01/31/2019 | 09:21am EST

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today confirmed receipt of Engaged Capital, LLC's nomination of a slate of three director candidates to stand for election at the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Benchmark Electronics (PRNewsfoto/Benchmark Electronics, Inc.)

The Benchmark Electronics' Board will review the director nominees proposed by Engaged Capital.  Consistent with its normal practice, the Board will present its recommended slate of director nominees in the Company's proxy materials to be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Benchmark Electronics shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark is a worldwide provider of innovative product design, engineering services, technology solutions and advanced manufacturing services.  From initial product concept to volume production, including direct order fulfillment and aftermarket services, Benchmark has been providing integrated services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers since 1979.  Today, Benchmark proudly serves the following industries: aerospace and defense, medical technologies, complex industrials, test and instrumentation, next-generation telecommunications and high-end computing.  Benchmark's global operations network includes facilities in eight countries and common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-electronics-confirms-receipt-of-engaged-capitals-director-nominees-300787493.html

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
