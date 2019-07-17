Log in
Benchmark Electronics : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results

07/17/2019 | 05:26pm EDT

TEMPE, Ariz., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) will announce its second quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, after the market closes.  The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results later that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Benchmark Electronics (PRNewsfoto/Benchmark Electronics, Inc.)

The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com.  A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Wednesday, July 31 on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment.  Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
