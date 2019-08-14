Log in
Benchmark : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

08/14/2019 | 03:12am EDT

14 August 2019

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Benchmark is pleased to announce the appointment of Septima Maguire as Chief Financial Officer. Septima is expected to commence her new role in November. Mark Plampin will remain with the business until January to ensure an effective transition.

Septima joins Benchmark from Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, the FTSE 250 international provider of specialist veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products, where she spent four years. Having joined as Group Financial Controller she was Acting Group Finance Director between 2016 and 2017. She was most recently Corporate Development Director overseeing all aspects of acquisition activities, strategic projects, business development and investment initiatives playing a significant role in supporting the company during a period of high growth.

Previously, Septima held a number of senior finance roles at Ardagh Group S.A., the international packaging manufacturer with revenues of €9.1bn, over a period of six years. She has also held finance roles at Impress Global, CHN Capital and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Septima holds a Masters in European Union Law from the University of Leicester and is ACCA qualified.

Malcolm Pye, Benchmark CEO commented:

'We are delighted to have recruited someone of Septima's calibre. She has extensive strategic, investor and operational finance experience and proven expertise in driving improved business performance.

She will be a valuable member of the leadership team as we focus on implementing structural and operational efficiencies and delivering on our five year strategy to drive future growth and profitability.'

Peter George, Chairman commented:

'As Benchmark grows and moves from R&D spend to profit generating we need to balance our skill mix. Septima is an excellent addition to the management team and the Board is very pleased to announce this appointment.'

Disclaimer

Benchmark Holdings plc published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 07:11:09 UTC
