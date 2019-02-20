Benchmark : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

20 February 2019

Benchmark Holdings plc

('Benchmark', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Benchmark strengthens the Board bringing in leading industry and commercial expertise

Benchmark, the aquaculture health, nutrition and genetics business, announces the appointment of Kristian Eikre as Non-Executive Director of the Company which will take effect immediately after the Company's General Meeting to take place on 14 March 2019.

Kristian has more than 13 years experience as an investment professional with a particular focus on the aquaculture, pharmaceuticals, energy and renewables sectors.Kristian is currently an Investment Professional and Co-Head of Ferd Capital, a division of Ferd AS, a Norwegian investment company holding 26% of the Company's issued share capital. Prior to that, he was a Partner at Herkules Capital, a leading private equity firm in Norway. Before this, he was a research analyst at First Securities, an investment banking firm. Kristian has held various board positions and is currently a Board Director of a number of companies including Fjord Line AS, a Scandinavian cruise and ferry operator, and at Unicus Group AS, a Scandinavian IT-consulting firm.

Benchmark's Chairman, Peter George, commented:

'I am delighted to welcome Kristian Eikre to our Board.He brings demonstrable commercial and industry expertise and we look forward to himcontributing to the success of Benchmark as we continue to drive profitable growth across the organisation.'

Kristian Eikre commented:

'I am delighted to join Benchmark at such an exciting time in its development, as it takes advantage of its organic growth potential following a period of significant acquisitive and capital investment. Our approach is to support value creation by working in partnership with founders, management and other owners and I therefore look forward to being part of the Benchmark team to deliver our shared aspirations for profitable growth.'

Additional information:

Pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, the following information is disclosed in respect of Kristian Eikre's appointment.

Kristian Eikre, aged 41, does not hold shares in the Company.

Ferd AS holds 145,198,350 shares in the Company representing 26% of the issued share capital.

Kristian Eikre holds or has held the following directorships or partnerships in the past five years.

Current Past Fjord Line AS Unicus Group AS Unicus AS Unicus Sverige AB Credo Invest Nr14 AS Broodstock Capital Partners AS Slettostolen AS Hemsedal Maskinlag AS Hemsedal Maskinlag Eiendom AS Eikre Maskin AS Petroleum Technology Company Holding AS Petroleum Technology Company AS Herkules Harding Holding AS (later named Palfinger Harding Holding AS) Harding Holding I AS Harding Holding II AS Harding Safety AS (later named Palfinger Marine Safety AS) Harding Eiendom AS PSW Holding I AS PSW Holding II AS PSW Group AS (today named PSW Technology AS) PSW Professionals AS PSW Solutions AS PSW Consultants AS PSW Engineering AS Bandak Holding AS European House of Beds AS Herkules Capital IV AS The Future Group AS Unicus AS

Kristian Eikre was a director of Bandak Holdings AS from January 2010 to February 2016. In June 2016, Bandak Holding AS applied for bankruptcy.

There is no other information required to be disclosed under the AIM Rules.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Benchmark Holdings plc Tel: 020 3915 1236

Malcolm Pye, CEO

Ivonne Cantu, Investor Relations Director

Numis Tel: 020 7260 1000

Michael Meade / Freddie Barnfield (NOMAD)

James Black (Corporate Broking)

MHP Tel: 020 3128 8742

Katie Hunt / Reg Hoare / Alistair de Kare-Silver benchmark@mphc.com

About Ferd

Ferd is a long-established, family-owned Norwegian long-term investor. Ferd Capital, a core part of Ferd, typically takes significant minority interest up to NOK 1,000 million in listed companies, as well as investing in unlisted companies and special investments. It primarily invests in the Nordic countries but also across Northern Europe, in businesses that have completed their establishment phase and have a business model that has demonstrated commercial sustainability. They are invested in a broad range of industries with a particular track record of investing in businesses in the fish and seafood industry, as well as in acquaculture suppliers. Ferd's approach is to support value creation over time by working in partnership with founders, management and other owners.

Notes to Editors:

Benchmark's mission is to drive sustainability in food production. We are a leading provider of aquaculture solutions in genetics, health and specialist nutrition. Our focus is on developing innovative products that help fish and shrimp producers improve their sustainability and profitability by improving yield, quality, health and welfare. Our main products are salmon eggs with superior genetic traits, specialist nutrition products for shrimp and fish, and health treatments including a sea lice treatment for salmon. We serve all the major aquaculture markets around the world and have leading market positions. Benchmark operates in 27 countries, employs 1,066 people and reported revenues of £150.5m in FY 2018.

For further information on Benchmark please visit www.benchmarkplc.com