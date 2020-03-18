Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Benchmark Holdings plc    BMK   GB00BGHPT808

BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC

(BMK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/17 12:35:23 pm
30.5 GBp   -3.17%
03:12aBENCHMARK : Block Admission Application
PU
03/16BENCHMARK : Director Dealings
PU
03/12BENCHMARK : Result of AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Benchmark : Block Admission Application

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 03:12am EDT
RNS Number : 5356G
Benchmark Holdings PLC
18 March 2020

18 March 2020

Benchmark Holdings plc

('Benchmark' or 'the Company')

Block Admission Application

The Company announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange plc for a block admission of 5,200,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the capital of the Company ('New Ordinary Shares') to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will occur on 23 March 2020.

These New Ordinary Shares shall be issued and allotted from time to time pursuant to the exercise of share options under the Company's CSOP scheme. The New Ordinary Shares, when issued, shall rank equally with the Company's existing issued ordinary shares.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital is 667,458,480. The company will notify on a monthly basis where there have been changes to the issued share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Benchmark Holdings plc

Tel: 020 3696 0630

Ivonne Cantu, Investor Relations Director

Rachel Aninakwah, Communications

Numis

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Freddie Barnfield / Duncan Monteith (NOMAD)

James Black (Corporate Broking)

MHP

Katie Hunt /Alistair de Kare-Silver

Tel: 0203128 8742
07551 170 451

benchmark@mhpc.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ALSBCGDXLUBDGGR

Disclaimer

Benchmark Holdings plc published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 07:11:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC
03:12aBENCHMARK : Block Admission Application
PU
03/16BENCHMARK : Director Dealings
PU
03/12BENCHMARK : Result of AGM
PU
02/28FTSE 100 Closes Down 3.4% in Its Worst Week Since 2010
DJ
02/28BENCHMARK : Q1 Results
PU
02/25BENCHMARK : Director share options
PU
02/17BENCHMARK : Result of Open Offer
PU
02/11BENCHMARK : Posting of Annual Report & Accounts &Notice of AGM
PU
02/07BENCHMARK : Diversified Communications acquires Aquaculture UK trade show
PU
01/30BENCHMARK : Timetable for Placing and Open Offer
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 140 M
EBIT 2020 -18,3 M
Net income 2020 -22,0 M
Debt 2020 68,5 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,86x
P/E ratio 2021 -27,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,95x
EV / Sales2021 1,78x
Capitalization 204 M
Chart BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Benchmark Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 76,22  GBp
Last Close Price 30,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 202%
Spread / Average Target 150%
Spread / Lowest Target 96,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Lutz George Executive Chairman
Septima Maguire Chief Financial Officer
Alex Raeber Chief Scientific Officer & Executive Director
Susan Jane Searle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kevin Quinn Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC-30.68%245
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.85%360 099
ROCHE HOLDING AG-9.84%263 418
MERCK & CO., INC-18.11%188 901
PFIZER, INC.-23.48%178 412
NOVARTIS-22.80%173 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group