Benchmark : Block Admission Application

Benchmark Holdings PLC
18 March 2020
Benchmark Holdings plc
('Benchmark' or 'the Company')
Block Admission Application
The Company announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange plc for a block admission of 5,200,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the capital of the Company ('New Ordinary Shares') to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will occur on 23 March 2020.
These New Ordinary Shares shall be issued and allotted from time to time pursuant to the exercise of share options under the Company's CSOP scheme. The New Ordinary Shares, when issued, shall rank equally with the Company's existing issued ordinary shares.
Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital is 667,458,480. The company will notify on a monthly basis where there have been changes to the issued share capital.
For further information, please contact:
Benchmark Holdings plc
Tel: 020 3696 0630
Ivonne Cantu, Investor Relations Director
Rachel Aninakwah, Communications
Numis
Tel: 020 7260 1000
Freddie Barnfield / Duncan Monteith (NOMAD)
James Black (Corporate Broking)
MHP
|
Katie Hunt /Alistair de Kare-Silver
Tel: 0203128 8742
07551 170 451
benchmark@mhpc.com
