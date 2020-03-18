Benchmark : Block Admission Application

18 March 2020

Benchmark Holdings plc

('Benchmark' or 'the Company')

Block Admission Application

The Company announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange plc for a block admission of 5,200,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the capital of the Company ('New Ordinary Shares') to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will occur on 23 March 2020.

These New Ordinary Shares shall be issued and allotted from time to time pursuant to the exercise of share options under the Company's CSOP scheme. The New Ordinary Shares, when issued, shall rank equally with the Company's existing issued ordinary shares.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital is 667,458,480. The company will notify on a monthly basis where there have been changes to the issued share capital.

