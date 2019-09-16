Log in
Benchmark : DIRECTOR DEALINGS

09/16/2019 | 02:27am EDT
RNS Number : 3602M
Benchmark Holdings PLC
16 September 2019

BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC
('Benchmark' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

DIRECTOR DEALINGS

The Company has been informed that Yngve Myhre, Non-Executive Director, purchased ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Benchmark ('Ordinary Shares') as follows:

· 225,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 44.44 pence per share on 11 September 2019; and

· 75,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 47.00 pence per share on 13 September 2019.

Following this transaction, Yngve's total beneficial interest in the Company is 400,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.07 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of a transaction by a person discharging managerial responsibilities.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Yngve Myhre

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Benchmark Holdings plc

b)

LEI

2138001UQHM4VZGXUJ19

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

0.1p ordinary shares

ISIN: GB00BGHPT808

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

44.44 pence

47.00 pence

225,000

75,000



d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

- Aggregated total

300,000

44.44 pence (225,000 Ordinary Shares)

47.00 pence (75,000 Ordinary Shares)

£135,240.00

e)

Date of the transaction

11 and 13 September 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

-Ends-


Benchmark Holdings plc

Tel: 020 3915 1236

Malcolm Pye, CEO


Ivonne Cantu, Investor Relations Director


Rachel Aninakwah, Communications




Numis

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Freddie Barnfield (NOMAD)


James Black (Corporate Broking)




MHP


Katie Hunt / Reg Hoare /Alistair de Kare-Silver

Tel: 0203128 8742

benchmark@mhpc.com


About Benchmark

Benchmark's mission is to enable food producers to improve their sustainability and profitability.

We bring together biology and technology, to develop innovative products which improve yield, quality and animal health and welfare for our customers. We do this by improving the genetic make-up, health and nutrition of their stock - from broodstock and hatchery through to nursery and grow out.

Benchmark has a broad portfolio of products and solutions, including salmon eggs, live feed (artemia), sea lice treatments, training and data management tools. Find out more at www.benchmarkplc.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
DSHVELBFKKFEBBV

Disclaimer

Benchmark Holdings plc published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 06:26:01 UTC
