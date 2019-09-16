Benchmark : DIRECTOR DEALINGS

BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC
('Benchmark' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')
DIRECTOR DEALINGS
The Company has been informed that Yngve Myhre, Non-Executive Director, purchased ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Benchmark ('Ordinary Shares') as follows:
· 225,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 44.44 pence per share on 11 September 2019; and
· 75,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 47.00 pence per share on 13 September 2019.
Following this transaction, Yngve's total beneficial interest in the Company is 400,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.07 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
Notification and public disclosure of a transaction by a person discharging managerial responsibilities.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Yngve Myhre
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Benchmark Holdings plc
b)
LEI
2138001UQHM4VZGXUJ19
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
0.1p ordinary shares
ISIN: GB00BGHPT808
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
44.44pence
47.00 pence
225,000
75,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Aggregated total
300,000
44.44 pence (225,000 Ordinary Shares)
47.00 pence (75,000 Ordinary Shares)
£135,240.00
e)
Date of the transaction
11 and 13 September 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, AIM
About Benchmark
Benchmark's mission is to enable food producers to improve their sustainability and profitability.
We bring together biology and technology, to develop innovative products which improve yield, quality and animal health and welfare for our customers. We do this by improving the genetic make-up, health and nutrition of their stock - from broodstock and hatchery through to nursery and grow out.
Benchmark has a broad portfolio of products and solutions, including salmon eggs, live feed (artemia), sea lice treatments, training and data management tools.
