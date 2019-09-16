Benchmark : DIRECTOR DEALINGS

16 September 2019

BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC

('Benchmark' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

DIRECTOR DEALINGS

The Company has been informed that Yngve Myhre, Non-Executive Director, purchased ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Benchmark ('Ordinary Shares') as follows:

· 225,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 44.44 pence per share on 11 September 2019; and

· 75,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 47.00 pence per share on 13 September 2019.

Following this transaction, Yngve's total beneficial interest in the Company is 400,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.07 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of a transaction by a person discharging managerial responsibilities.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Yngve Myhre 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Benchmark Holdings plc b) LEI 2138001UQHM4VZGXUJ19 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 0.1p ordinary shares ISIN: GB00BGHPT808 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 44.44 pence 47.00 pence 225,000 75,000



d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price - Aggregated total 300,000 44.44 pence (225,000 Ordinary Shares) 47.00 pence (75,000 Ordinary Shares) £135,240.00 e) Date of the transaction 11 and 13 September 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

-Ends-