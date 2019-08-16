Benchmark : Details of Investor Call

16 August 2019

Benchmark Holdings plc

('Benchmark' or the 'Company')

Details of Investor Call

Benchmark, the aquaculture health, advanced nutrition and genetics business, announces that following its recent Trading Update on 12 August, management will be hosting an investor call at 12:00 noon GMT on Monday, 19 August 2019, where it will provide further guidance on that update and seek to address questions raised by investors. The call will be accompanied by a short presentation which will be posted on the Company's website at www.benchmarkplc.com following the call.

To register your interest for the call, please contact benchmark@mhpc.comor call on +44 (0)20 3128 8742. A replay of the call will be available for three days. To request a link of the recording of the call please contact MHP on the same details above.

Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

Benchmark Holdings plc Tel: 020 3915 1236 Malcolm Pye, CEO

Mark Plampin, CFO

Ivonne Cantu, Investor Relations









Numis (Broker and NOMAD) Tel: 020 7260 1000 James Black, Freddie Barnfield, Freddie Naylor-Leyland





MHP Communications Tel: 020 3128 8742

Katie Hunt / Reg Hoare / Alistair de Kare-Silver benchmark@mphc.com

