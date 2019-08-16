Benchmark : Details of Investor Call

RNS Number : 3918J
Benchmark Holdings PLC
16 August 2019
16 August 2019
Benchmark Holdings plc
('Benchmark' or the 'Company')
Details of Investor Call
Benchmark, the aquaculture health, advanced nutrition and genetics business, announces that following its recent Trading Update on 12 August, management will be hosting an investor call at 12:00 noon GMT on Monday, 19 August 2019, where it will provide further guidance on that update and seek to address questions raised by investors. The call will be accompanied by a short presentation which will be posted on the Company's website at www.benchmarkplc.com following the call.
To register your interest for the call, please contact benchmark@mhpc.comor call on +44 (0)20 3128 8742. A replay of the call will be available for three days. To request a link of the recording of the call please contact MHP on the same details above.
Enquiries
|
For further information, please contact:
|
|
Benchmark Holdings plc
|
Tel: 020 3915 1236
|
Malcolm Pye, CEO
|
|
Mark Plampin, CFO
|
|
Ivonne Cantu, Investor Relations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Numis (Broker and NOMAD)
|
Tel: 020 7260 1000
|
James Black, Freddie Barnfield, Freddie Naylor-Leyland
|
|
|
|
MHP Communications
|
Tel: 020 3128 8742
Katie Hunt / Reg Hoare / Alistair de Kare-Silver benchmark@mphc.com
About Benchmark
Benchmark's mission is to enable food producers to improve their sustainability and profitability.
We bring together biology and technology, to develop innovative products which improve yield, quality and animal health and welfare for our customers. We do this by improving the genetic make-up, health and nutrition of their stock - from broodstock and hatchery through to nursery and grow out.
Benchmark has a broad portfolio of products and solutions, including salmon eggs, live feed (artemia), sea lice treatments, training and data management tools. Find out more at www.benchmarkplc.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com
.
END
MSCSFDFLMFUSEIA
Disclaimer
Benchmark Holdings plc published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 15:16:06 UTC